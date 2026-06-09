Residents welcome repairs but demand permanent solution on R223

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has implemented short-term safety measures on the R223 provincial road in Mooiplaas near Hazeldean in the east of Pretoria.

The interventions come after years of deterioration along the road and mounting concerns over the condition of the bridge crossing the Pienaars River.

For years, motorists have complained about the poor state of the road, which frequently causes burst tyres and damaged suspension.

The bridge has also become a growing concern due to repeated flooding, the absence of safety railings and visible structural deterioration. Despite its poor condition, the route remains a vital transport corridor.

The road is used daily by freight vehicles, learner transport operators, workers, and residents travelling between Mamelodi and the east of Pretoria.

It also serves as an alternative route for motorists seeking to avoid congestion on Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

The Ward 101 councillor, Malcolm de Klerk, has repeatedly raised concerns about the condition of both the road and bridge, warning that the route poses a significant safety risk to road users.

De Klerk described the structure as being on the brink of collapse and warned that years of neglect have placed lives at risk while disrupting economic activity in the area.

In addition, the road provides access to several tourism and economic destinations, including Hazeldean Brewery, Hazeldean Farm Parkrun, wedding venues, and recreational trails that attract visitors throughout the year.

Residents had also raised concerns that the road’s condition has resulted in frequent vehicle damage, including burst tyres and damaged suspension, and claimed that interventions are long overdue.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport said a joint site inspection had been conducted by departmental officials and structural engineers from Watson Consulting.

A 2024 assessment rated the condition of the R223 road as poor, while traffic counts recorded an average daily traffic volume of 1 026 vehicles, including 164 heavy vehicles.

Given these volumes, the road qualifies as a candidate for an upgrade to a surfaced (tarred) standard, highlighting its importance for daily commuters and freight transport.

According to the spokesperson of the MEC of Roads and Transport, Lesiba Mpya, short-term interventions have been implemented.

Mpya said the crossing over the Pienaars River has been identified as a causeway or low-level drift, although a final classification has not yet been confirmed.

He explained that a full inspection could not be done due to high water levels and site obstructions have historically prevented officials from conducting a complete inspection of the structure.

“As a result, a full structural classification and assessment remains outstanding, which will give the department all necessary information.”

Mpya further revealed that the structure had not previously been included in the provincial bridge inventory system.

“Because it was omitted from the bridge register, it was excluded from routine bridge inspection programmes, meaning no comprehensive structural assessment of the crossing has been undertaken within the past five years.”

He said this omission has now been identified and corrective processes are underway.

Mpya said the department previously indicated that it would conduct an emergency rapid structural assessment to determine the extent of the damage and identify remedial measures.

“However, it is now confirmed that such an assessment is still required before long-term decisions can be made regarding repairs, rehabilitation or reconstruction.”

Mpya said long-term interventions, including resurfacing, upgrading or reconstructing the road and bridge, will only be considered once the necessary technical assessments have been completed and funding has been secured.

“Stakeholder engagement with local businesses, taxi associations and residents would only take place once technical assessments had been completed and viable intervention options had been identified.”

Mpya confirmed that emergency sectional re-gravelling was undertaken from May 19 as part of the immediate safety improvements.

“A rapid structural assessment is still required to determine the extent of deterioration and to inform remedial actions; timelines will be confirmed once environmental and access constraints are resolved,” he said.

Mpya added that in the interim, the department will continue to monitor the route.

“Residents are urged to exercise caution, particularly during adverse weather conditions.”

De Klerk stressed that the poor road conditions are already damaging the local economy.

“Tourists who visit one of the world’s best craft beer breweries, Hazeldean Co Brewery, have to travel this road. But with its current condition, do you think they’d recommend it to others? They wouldn’t, and that’s a blow to local tourism,” he said.

He raised serious concerns over the dire state of R223, which connects Pretoria east and Mamelodi, warning that its continued deterioration poses a grave threat to safety, local jobs and tourism.

“A strong local economy and better job opportunities depend on a reliable road network,” he said.

He said following years of escalation, input from the Deputy Director-General of Roads and Transport was shared with a colleague, the DA Shadow MEC.

De Klerk said it was revealed that the R223 will be attended to this financial year following full inspections.

“The department will focus on the maintenance of the roads in this financial year before the rainy season.”

Mooiplaas resident Johan Smit said motorists have been raising concerns about the route for years.

“People have been complaining about this road for as long as I can remember. Every few months someone damages a tyre or suspension because of the condition of the road.”

Smit said the re-gravelling helps, but it is not a permanent solution. What residents want is for the road to be tarred and properly maintained.

Another motorist, Adele Magakwe, said the bridge remains the biggest concern.

“The lack of guardrails poses a serious safety concern, but the bridge itself still needs attention.”

Magakwe said temporary measures are not enough when so many people rely on this route every day.

“Pedestrians and cyclists also face danger, as there’s no protective infrastructure to prevent falls into the water below.”

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