Corruption probe rocks Wierdabrug police station

Police in Gauteng have launched an internal investigation after a video allegedly showing two police officers soliciting a bribe from a suspect surfaced on social media.

According to SAPS, the incident allegedly took place within the Wierdabrug policing precinct while officers were deployed as part of Provincial Operation Shanela, an ongoing crime-combatting initiative aimed at addressing criminal activity across the province.

The video, which has since circulated widely online, allegedly shows officers involved in an incident where a suspect riding a bicycle was stopped by police.

It is alleged that the officers seized the bicycle before transporting the suspect in a police vehicle to the Wierdapark community park.

There, the officers allegedly accepted money from the suspect in exchange for his release.

In response to the allegations, Gauteng SAPS management confirmed that the members involved have been identified and that disciplinary processes have already been initiated.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the allegations are being treated with the seriousness they deserve.

“The management of SAPS in Gauteng has noted with concern another video circulating on social media of two officers allegedly soliciting a bribe from a suspect,” said Nevhuhulwi.

She confirmed that a departmental case has been opened against the officers and that an official enquiry has been registered to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

“The members have been identified and a departmental case has been opened against them.

“An enquiry has been registered to establish the facts surrounding the incident. All allegations will form part of the launched investigation,” she said.

The latest allegations come as SAPS continues its efforts to strengthen accountability and root out corruption within its ranks.

Nevhuhulwi said police management reiterated that misconduct by officers undermines public trust and compromises efforts to fight crime effectively.

She also urged members of the public to play an active role in exposing corruption involving law enforcement officials.

“The public is once more urged to work together with law enforcement in the fight against fraud and corruption of police members by reporting to the relevant platforms,” she said.

She added that while social media can help raise awareness of alleged wrongdoing, formal complaints are necessary to ensure that proper investigations can be conducted.

“Although it is all good to raise awareness on social media, it should not end there. The public should formally report these matters so that statements under oath may be obtained to build strong cases that can stand trial and eventually ensure the perpetrators are dealt with accordingly,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Members of the public can report allegations of corruption through the SAPS Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701, the National Service Complaints Centre on 0800 333 177, or to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), which operates independently of SAPS.

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