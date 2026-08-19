Residents welcome Old Pretoria North Cemetery clean-up but seek regular upkeep

The Old Pretoria North Cemetery in Suider Street, Ward 2, has recently received attention as overgrown trees and invasive plants are cleared from the site.

The maintenance work aims to improve the cemetery’s appearance and accessibility, which serves as an important place of remembrance for families who have buried loved ones there.

The vegetation clearing comes amid ongoing efforts to ensure public spaces in Ward 2 are properly maintained.

Overgrown vegetation at cemeteries can make pathways difficult to access and may contribute to an environment that appears neglected.

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer welcomed the attention being given to the cemetery, saying well-maintained cemeteries were important to families and the wider community.

“Keeping our cemeteries clean and well maintained is very important because they are places where families come to remember and honour their loved ones. They deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

He said clean cemeteries also assist in creating a safer, more respectful community environment.

“As councillor, I believe we must continue raising issues where maintenance is not up to standard and ensure that the relevant departments attend to them,” Meyer said.

For residents, the clearing work is essential not only because of the visual improvement.

One resident, Frank Foster, said the maintenance would make visiting the cemetery a more comfortable experience for families.

“It is good to see the trees and invasive plants being cleared. People come here to pay their respects, and the surroundings should reflect the importance of the place.

“We hope the maintenance will continue regularly,” said Foster.

Another resident, Monica Phaswana, said regular attention was needed to prevent the cemetery from becoming overgrown again.

“A once-off clean-up is helpful, but what we really need is consistent maintenance. The vegetation grows quickly, and if it is not attended to regularly, the cemetery can easily return to the same condition.”

The residents also highlighted the importance of keeping pathways and areas around graves accessible, particularly for elderly visitors and families who regularly visit the cemetery.

Meyer said maintaining these spaces should remain a priority, while residents welcomed the vegetation clearing and called for the work to be sustained.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said all regional cemeteries are inspected weekly, with reports compiled to indicate their status.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel