Pretoria families embark on nostalgic steam train adventure

Operated by local railway enthusiasts, a new route travelling between Hermanstad and Pretoria Central Station was introduced, offering passengers a round-trip journey of about 35 minutes each way.

The experience combines heritage rail travel with interactive elements that appeal to visitors of all ages.

For many children, the highlight is seeing a working steam locomotive up close. Passengers can watch as coal is fed into the engine, observe the crew at work and gain a better understanding of how these historic trains operate. The experience provides a rare glimpse into a mode of transport that once formed the backbone of South Africa’s rail network.

Adding to the attraction is the newly launched Station Market, where visitors can browse food stalls, enjoy refreshments and take part in family-friendly activities before or after their journey. The market creates a festive atmosphere and adds to the overall experience for passengers and visitors alike.

The steam train operates every Saturday, with departures scheduled for 10:00 and 13:00. There will be rides during the Father’s Day weekend on June 20, and again on June 27.

The experience offers railway enthusiasts, families and curious first-time passengers a unique opportunity to enjoy a memorable steam-powered adventure through Pretoria.

BOOK HERE: https://nccr.co.za/

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel