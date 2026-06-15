Community galleriesEntertainmentLifestyleLocal newsNews

Pretoria families embark on nostalgic steam train adventure

A new steam train route departing from Hermanstad is giving Pretoria residents the chance to experience a piece of railway history while enjoying a family-friendly outing.

28 seconds ago
Kaden Hendricks 1 minute read
Aanya Lange, Kiara Jansen Van Rensburg and Jadon Gates excited

Operated by local railway enthusiasts, a new route travelling between Hermanstad and Pretoria Central Station was introduced, offering passengers a round-trip journey of about 35 minutes each way.

The steam train arrives

The experience combines heritage rail travel with interactive elements that appeal to visitors of all ages.

Susan Jansen van Rensburg, Aanya Lange, Kiara Jansen Van Rensburg and Jadon Gates are dressed to the nines.
Father and son excitingly awaiting the train.

For many children, the highlight is seeing a working steam locomotive up close. Passengers can watch as coal is fed into the engine, observe the crew at work and gain a better understanding of how these historic trains operate. The experience provides a rare glimpse into a mode of transport that once formed the backbone of South Africa’s rail network.

Adults and grandparents are equally likely to enjoy the journey, with the vintage carriages and traditional steam-powered operation evoking memories of a bygone era. The train’s classic design and old-world charm have been carefully preserved, creating an authentic heritage experience.
Corna van Deventer preparing pancakes

Adding to the attraction is the newly launched Station Market, where visitors can browse food stalls, enjoy refreshments and take part in family-friendly activities before or after their journey. The market creates a festive atmosphere and adds to the overall experience for passengers and visitors alike.

Keira and Tara Benn with Mark Ashworth

The steam train operates every Saturday, with departures scheduled for 10:00 and 13:00. There will be rides during the Father’s Day weekend on June 20, and again on June 27.

The experience offers railway enthusiasts, families and curious first-time passengers a unique opportunity to enjoy a memorable steam-powered adventure through Pretoria.

BOOK HERE: https://nccr.co.za/

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel

28 seconds ago
Kaden Hendricks 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News
Back to top button