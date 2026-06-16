Eco network empowers SA youth

A youth-led organisation in Centurion is redefining how young people engage with environmental sustainability.

By creating opportunities that integrate recycling, innovation, and skills development, the organisation is empowering young people while fostering stronger, cleaner communities.

The Green Youth Network has emerged as a force in environmental education and youth empowerment. Through practical programmes, it introduces young people to the green economy and encourages active participation in sustainability initiatives.

The organisation’s project manager, Nolwazi Bulose, explained its mission to Rekord, stating that it plays a direct role in linking education with opportunity.

According to Bulose, the organisation ensures that young people are not only informed but also actively involved in sustainability solutions.

“Green Youth Network was established in 2014 to address a growing gap in access to environmental education, skills development, entrepreneurship support, and employment pathways for young people,” she said.

She explained that the organisation focus on empowering young people through environmental education, sustainability programmes, and opportunities within the green economy.

“In Centurion, we engage communities through clean-up campaigns, Green Innovators Roadshows, environmental awareness initiatives, and environmental calendar day commemorations. We connect youth with skills development, mentorship, and green entrepreneurship opportunities.”

These initiatives aim to promote recycling habits, instil environmental responsibility, and encourage long-term behavioural change within communities.

Bulose added that collaboration is central to the organisation’s work, as it leverages partnerships to expand its impact and create greater access to opportunities.

“Through partnerships with government, businesses, and communities, we promote recycling and sustainable practices. Our work not only helps to develop environmentally conscious leaders but also contributes to creating cleaner and more sustainable communities,” she added. “Green Youth Network was born out of a need to address the limited opportunities for youth in the environmental sector.”

Its primary goal is to bridge the gap between potential and active participation in the green economy.

Today, the organisation’s reach is extensive, operating through a network of over 30 staff members, more than 100 volunteers, 50 youth ambassadors across all nine provinces, and 20 strategic partners.

“Since our establishment, the organisation’s programmes have reached hundreds of young people annually and have positively impacted thousands across South Africa. One of our key strengths lies in the ability to facilitate circular economy engagement, a process that brings together diverse stakeholders to collaborate on sustainable solutions,” said Bulrose.

She explained that circular economy facilitation involves connecting government, industry, communities, recyclers, entrepreneurs, and young people through initiatives such as roadshows, awareness campaigns, and enterprise development programmes.

Over the years, the organisation has also hosted the Green Youth Indaba, an annual event that has engaged thousands of young people and stakeholders for more than a decade.

This flagship event has helped build strong cross-sector partnerships while promoting youth innovation in the sustainability sector.

Despite its significant impact, Bulose acknowledged that one of the organisation’s ongoing challenges is securing sufficient resources and long-term investment, particularly in the waste and sustainability sectors.

“This challenge has been addressed through strategic partnerships with government, industry, and development organisations, alongside continued advocacy for youth-led innovation,” she said.

The organisation has expanded its work beyond awareness campaigns, providing structured pathways for young people to access skills development and green entrepreneurship opportunities.

Green Youth Network’s efforts have gained national recognition. At the 2026 Petco Awards, hosted by industry leaders in recycling and environmental sustainability, the organisation was awarded the Circular Economy Facilitation Award.

Petco CEO Telly Chauke praised the organisation for its unique ability to bring stakeholders together around a shared vision for sustainability.

“They have created a platform that actively connects young people with industry, government, producer responsibility organisations, recyclers, NGOs, and community organisations,” she said.

She added that the organisation plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between policy and on-the-ground action, empowering young people to participate meaningfully in the economy.

“This ability to connect people, share knowledge, empower, and create opportunities for South Africa’s youth is exactly what we wanted to recognise,” she said.

Looking ahead, Bulose expressed optimism, stating that the recognition will boost the organisation’s visibility and credibility in the sustainability sector.

She believes it will open doors for new partnerships and expanded programming, allowing the Green Youth Network to further its mission of building a more environmentally conscious and inclusive green economy in South Africa.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel