Artist's gift leads to exhibition in Moot

A young self-taught artist from Vlaklaagte in Mpumalanga has gained public attention after community members came together to support his artistic journey, ultimately helping him secure an exhibition opportunity at Grounded @ Echo in the Moot.

The development follows a growing local effort to encourage and mentor Ntokozo ‘Enteekay’ Mngomezulu (27), after he gifted a portrait to a medical doctor who had treated him for a few years at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Mngomezulu said his passion for art began in 2010 while he was in Grade 6.

“I saw a friend drawing cars. Although I never drew before, I thought I could do it as well and better. That was when I started drawing.”

His journey has been shaped by both determination and hardship. He lives with a primary immunodeficiency disorder, requiring monthly hospital visits since 2019.

He experienced a loss of motivation during periods of illness.

“Being sick made me feel miserable and took away the motivation to draw. After a year, I realised I should continue drawing in spite of my illness.”

Despite these challenges, he continued developing his skills and used drawing as a source of income during difficult financial periods at home.

He produced portraits and school-related drawings to earn money, helping to support basic needs while his family struggled financially.

His personal life has also been marked by tragedy, including the deaths of his sister and brother.

He lives with his mother, Zoliswa, who remains one of his strongest supporters.

After completing matric, Mngomezulu was given an opportunity to paint a mural at a school.

Although inexperienced in large-scale work, he was assigned several projects. He initially doubted his ability after painting a school emblem, but was encouraged to continue by the school leadership, who reassured him that his work was good.

He is self-taught and describes the internet as his main teacher. He works primarily with pencil and charcoal, valuing the depth and darkness these mediums provide.

His preferred subject matter is portraiture, particularly faces with strong character, often inspired by residents in his Kwandebele community.

A significant moment in his journey came when he created and gifted a portrait to Dr Paul Rheeder at Steve Biko AcademiHospital in Pretoria.

That gesture led to growing community interest in his work and opened the door to support from local artists in the Moot.

Paul’s wife, Erna, became involved in supporting him, and explained how the community effort developed.

“One of my husband’s young patients once asked for a photo of him and a month later came back with the most beautiful pencil portrait study. I take art classes with Helena van der Nest in Waverley and it really spoke to me. We started supporting him from the art class with art supplies. The whole time the question was: How can we guide him to develop his art further, especially so that it can become a source of income?” said Rheeder.

Through this community network, arrangements were made for him to exhibit his work at Grounded @ Echo, a coffee shop in the Moot known for recently starting to host solo art exhibitions. The space is co-ordinated with support from local organisers and artists who work to promote emerging talent.

Artist Siegried Grobler, organiser of exhibitions, became involved after learning about Mngomezulu’s story.

Grobler, who recently held her own exhibition at the same venue, said the initiative by members of the Moot art community reflects a broader commitment to community-based artistic development.

“I am a big fan of Ubuntu and of building communities. I am very excited to help people with this platform for their art and to work with the owner of the coffee shop, Jason Ferreira, to see how, as a community, we can promote art.”

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