Woman dies in early morning shack fire at Pretoria informal settlement

A woman believed to be in her 30s has died after a fire ripped through the Bremer Street informal settlement, known locally as the “Groen Containers”, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Emergency responders found the structure engulfed in flames shortly before 07:00.

Members of EST – Emergency Support Team responded to reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, responders found active fire conditions within the settlement and immediately assessed the situation while requesting additional emergency resources.

The City of Tshwane Fire Department and SAPS arrived shortly afterwards, taking over firefighting operations and scene management.

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Despite the rapid response, a woman believed to be in her 30s was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established and remains under investigation by the relevant authorities.

The EST extended its sincere condolences in a Facebook post to the family, friends and members of the community affected by the tragic incident.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire as part of the ongoing inquiry.

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