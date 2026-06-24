Woman taken for psychiatric evaluation after Lynnwood shooting

A 59-year-old woman was safely disarmed and taken for psychiatric evaluation after allegedly discharging a firearm at her Lynnwood residence on Tuesday evening.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the Garsfontein police responded to reports of shots being fired at a residence in Camelia Street at approximately 20:30.

“Members of the community alerted police after hearing gunshots emanating from a property situated at 61 Camelia Street.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members of the Garsfontein SAPS personnel were met by a domestic worker who informed them that the homeowner, a 59-year-old woman, had allegedly discharged a firearm within the premises.”

Van Dyk said given the circumstances, SAPS Hostage Negotiators were summoned to the scene to assist.

“Through their intervention, they were able to successfully engage with the woman, calm the situation, and safely disarm her without injury to any person.”

He added that preliminary information gathered at the scene indicated that the woman appeared disoriented, was unable to recall the events that had transpired, and was displaying irrational behaviour.

“Following an assessment of the situation, emergency medical services were contacted.

“In consultation with her family, a decision was taken for her to be sedated and transported to Pretoria Moot Hospital for further medical observation and evaluation.”

Van Dyk said it was established that this was not the first reported psychotic episode experienced by the individual.

“Crime Scene Management members attended the scene and processed the area as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Firearms found in the possession of the woman were confiscated and will be booked into SAPS safekeeping pending further investigation.”

He further said that a case involving the discharge of a firearm has been registered at Garsfontein SAPS.

“The investigation continues.”

Also read: No injuries reported in Lynnwood shooting

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