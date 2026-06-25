Career programme inspires future public servants

Atteridgeville SAPS used Africa Public Service Day to introduce primary school learners to career opportunities in policing and the broader public service sector through a career management outreach programme held on June 23.

The initiative aimed to educate and inspire young learners while providing insight into the many tasks performed by SAPS, beyond crime prevention and law enforcement.

According to Tshwane SAPS spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, the programme formed part of activities which recognise the contribution of public servants to building stronger and more resilient communities.

Learners were introduced to various career paths within the police service and learned about specialised units and the different functions they perform.

Specialised units attending the event highlighted how the police service contributes to community development, victim support, social crime prevention, and public education. The SAPS Water Wing highlighted its specific role in the abovementioned aspects.

Van Dyk said the event served as a platform to broaden learners’ understanding of the public service sector and its role in society.

The programme also reinforced co-operation between SAPS, schools, and young people to consider careers that allow them to contribute positively to society.

“Through the outreach programme, learners were exposed to various functions and career paths within the SAPS,” said Tshwane District Commissioner Major-General, Samuel Thine.

He said the initiative highlighted that SAPS is not only responsible for preventing and combating crime but also for community development, youth empowerment, victim support, social crime prevention, and public education.

Public servants demonstrated their commitment to serving communities with integrity, professionalism and pride.

“It is a day that recognises the efforts of those who go beyond the call of duty to improve the lives of citizens and contribute towards social development,” expressed Thine.

He said programmes of this nature create opportunities for meaningful engagement between public servants and young people.

“Initiatives such as these are important as [they] allow SAPS to engage directly with young people and broaden their understanding of the many ways in which public servants contribute to society,” said Thine.

“By investing in our youth, we are helping to build responsible citizens and future leaders who will continue to serve their communities with pride.”

Van Dyk said SAPS remains committed to promoting youth development, strengthening community relations and ensuring that public service remains people-centred, responsive, and accessible to all.

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