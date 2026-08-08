New principal sets vision for excellence at Die Hoërskool Wonderboom

Die Hoërskool Wonderboom has entered a new chapter with the appointment of long-time educator and school leader Carl Schmahl as its new principal.

The announcement was met with excitement from learners, staff, parents and the wider Wonderboom community.

Schmahl, who has served the school in various leadership roles for more than a decade, says he is both honoured and humbled to take on the position.

“It is an incredible honour and privilege to be appointed as principal of Die Hoërskool Wonderboom.

This school has a proud history, strong traditions and a reputation for excellence. Having served the school for many years, I know first-hand what makes Wonderboom special. I accept this responsibility with gratitude, humility and a deep commitment to serving our learners, staff, parents and the wider community,” says Schmahl.

Schmahl’s journey in education began more than 25 years ago when he was head boy of HTS Witbank in 1994 before he pursued studies at the former Normaal Kollege Pretoria in 1995, where he also held several leadership positions.

His teaching career started at Hoërskool Akasia in 1999, where he later became Head of Department for practical subjects.

In 2014, he joined Die Hoërskool Wonderboom, progressing from acting deputy principal to deputy principal and then acting principal.

“Education has always been more than a profession to me; it is a calling. Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to serve in various leadership positions, which have allowed me to gain valuable experience in curriculum management, staff development, learner support and school leadership,” he says.

Schmahl has set an ambitious vision for the next three to five years for Die Hoërskool Wonderboom to remain a school of excellence while also becoming a place where learners genuinely enjoy being.

“My vision is for Die Hoërskool Wonderboom to continue being a school of excellence where every learner is encouraged to reach their full potential academically, culturally, on the sports field and as responsible young citizens,” he explains.

He adds that he wants the school to be recognised as a place where learners feel valued, staff feel supported, and parents are proud to be part of the Wonderboom family.

“I want school to be fun, a place where every child wants to be. Learners from all primary schools should flock to this school because they can enjoy their time at a school that cares.”

As he begins his tenure, Schmahl says his immediate priorities will be maintaining stability, strengthening communication and supporting the school’s staff.

Schmahl believes his greatest strengths are his experience, approachability and passion for education.

“I value teamwork and believe that great schools succeed because people work together towards a common purpose.

“I am committed to listening, making informed decisions and creating an environment where learners and staff can thrive.”

He also intends to build on Wonderboom’s existing academic, sporting and cultural successes rather than radically changing the school’s direction.

“Wonderboom already has an excellent foundation, and my goal is to build on that success rather than reinvent it.

“We will continue investing in quality teaching, dedicated coaching, strong cultural programmes and learner development,” he says.

Schmahl emphasises that the school’s future success will depend on strong partnerships with parents, alumni and the broader community.

“Parents are our most important partners in educating young people. Our alumni carry the legacy of Wonderboom and have much to contribute through mentorship, support and inspiration.”

Like many schools, Die Hoërskool Wonderboom faces challenges such as financial pressures, rapidly changing technology, and learner well-being.

Schmahl says these issues will require careful planning and responsible leadership.

“We will continue managing our resources responsibly, embracing innovation where it adds value and ensuring that the well-being and success of every learner remain at the centre of every decision we make.”

He encourages learners to dream big and make the most of their opportunities.

“To our learners, dream big, enjoy every day, work hard and never underestimate your potential.

“To our staff, thank you for your dedication and commitment. I look forward to working alongside you as one team with one purpose. And to our parents, thank you for entrusting us with your children. Together we will continue building a school that every family can be proud of.”

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