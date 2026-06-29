30 June protests: Here are the confirmed hotspots and routes

As South Africa prepares for planned demonstrations on Tuesday, 30 June, police and other law enforcement agencies have significantly increased deployments across the country, with authorities insisting the day should remain a normal business day despite heightened security measures.

Thousands of additional police officers, metro police officials, traffic officers, and private security personnel have been deployed as part of an extensive operational plan to ensure public safety and protect critical infrastructure.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane said planning had been undertaken at national, provincial and local level, with SAPS working alongside metro police departments, Business Against Crime South Africa and the private security industry to maintain law and order.

Despite reassuring South Africans that Tuesday should be treated as a normal working day, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia earlier revealed that R600 million had been redirected within the South African Police Service (SAPS) to strengthen operational readiness ahead of the planned demonstrations.

He has urged the public not to panic or rely on unverified information circulating on social media, saying all security agencies are prepared to respond to any eventuality.

Also read: Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming national protests

The planned demonstrations are being driven primarily by anti-illegal immigration groups, including March and March, which argue that the government has failed to enforce South Africa’s immigration laws adequately.

Organisers say they are calling for stronger border security, faster deportation of undocumented foreign nationals, stricter action against employers who knowingly hire undocumented workers, and greater protection of employment opportunities and public services for South African citizens.

Protest leaders have repeatedly stated that their campaign is directed at undocumented immigration and government policy rather than foreign nationals who are legally in South Africa. They have also warned that demonstrations could continue beyond 30 June if the government does not respond to their demands.

The government has also confirmed that it has engaged with social media platforms over content linked to the demonstrations after manipulated videos and images, allegedly intended to incite violence and undermine South Africa’s international reputation, began circulating online. Authorities have appealed to the public to verify information before sharing it.

Confirmed Pretoria march route

In Pretoria, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has confirmed approval for a march through the Pretoria CBD.

Marchers are expected to gather at Church Square at 10:00, then proceed to Sunnyside Police Station, where they are expected to disperse at approximately 15:00.

The approved route is:

Church Square

Paul Kruger Street

Francis Baard Street

Lillian Ngoyi Street

Madiba Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

Kotze Street

Van Boeschoten Avenue

Robert Sobukwe Street

Leyds Street

Sunnyside Police Station

TMPD and SAPS officers will monitor the march and all affected streets throughout the day.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible, including:

Nana Sita Street

Visagie Street

Justice Mahomed Street

Jeff Masemola Street

Bosman Street

Johannes Ramokhoase Street

Struben Street

Bloed Street

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Eskia Mphahlele Drive

Confirmed hotspots

While various “hotspot” maps have circulated on social media, authorities have not released a comprehensive national list of operational hotspots.

However, confirmed areas expected to experience increased police visibility and potential traffic disruptions include:

Pretoria

Church Square

Pretoria CBD

Sunnyside Police Station

Bosman transport precinct

The approved march route through the city centre

Gauteng

N1 corridor

N4 corridor

Johannesburg CBD

City Deep freight corridor

Jeppestown

Tembisa

Police have cautioned that these areas should be regarded as locations of increased operational readiness and approved protest activity rather than confirmed unrest.

Authorities have reiterated that peaceful protest is protected under the Constitution. However, road blockages, intimidation, violence, looting and property damage will not be tolerated and will be met with immediate law enforcement action.

Also read: Are criminals targeting ride-hailing users and young people in Pretoria?

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