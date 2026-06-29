Strawberry Moon to light up Pretoria skies overnight – here’s when to look up

Pretoria residents looking to the skies on Monday night will be treated to the June full moon. Still, despite its international name, the Strawberry Moon, South Africans have a different name for the celestial event.

Locally, it is known as the Sisters Moon:

The name forms part of the Centre for Astronomical Heritage’s South African Full Moon Project, which celebrates the country’s unique natural and cultural heritage by giving each full moon names inspired by local wildlife, landscapes and traditions. June’s first full moon is called the Sisters Moon, while a second June full moon, should one occur, is known as the Honey Moon.

The full moon reaches its peak at approximately 01:56 SAST on Tuesday, June 30, but it will appear full to the naked eye throughout Monday evening and into Tuesday morning.

Look up! The Sisters Moon will light up Pretoria skies tonight.

Residents should start looking east shortly after sunset on Monday evening as the moon rises above the horizon. Like all full moons, it will appear largest and most golden near the horizon because of the well-known “moon illusion” before climbing higher into the night sky.

No telescope or binoculars are needed.

Why do people call it the Strawberry Moon?

The name Strawberry Moon originates from Indigenous Algonquin peoples in North America, where June marked the brief strawberry harvesting season. The name was later popularised worldwide through astronomy publications such as the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

However, the CFAH encourages South Africans to embrace local full-moon names that better reflect the country’s heritage and environment. According to the organisation, June’s Sisters Moon is one of 24 uniquely South African full moon names used throughout the year.

This year’s full moon is also a micromoon

This year’s Sisters Moon is also classified as a micro-moon, meaning it is close to its farthest point from Earth in its orbit. It may appear slightly smaller than an average full moon, although the difference is difficult to notice without scientific measurements.

Also read: 30 June protests: Here are the confirmed hotspots and routes

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