Teenager killed in horrific Centurion rollover accident

A teenager was killed, and another person later died following a horrific single-vehicle rollover accident on the M10 (Wierda Road) near Raslouw in Centurion during the early hours of Monday morning.

According to CERT Centurion, its emergency response crew was dispatched to the scene after reports of a serious crash involving a sports utility vehicle (SUV).

On arrival, responders found that the SUV had veered off the roadway and rolled several times. All three occupants had been ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency personnel found the three occupants with serious injuries. A teenager was declared dead at the scene, while the remaining two patients were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

CERT later confirmed that one of the critically injured patients had succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to two.

The exact circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear.

Police have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

Following the tragedy, CERT reminded motorists of the importance of wearing seat belts, noting that airbags are designed to work together with seat belts and cannot prevent occupants from being ejected during a rollover.

“Without a seat belt, occupants can be thrown around inside the vehicle or even ejected during a collision or rollover, dramatically increasing the risk of serious injury or death,” the organisation said.

CERT also extended its condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who lost their lives.

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