Pretoria braces for anti-illegal immigration march amid tight security

March organisers, government and law enforcement appealed for calm ahead of planned anti-illegal immigration demonstrations across South Africa on June 30. Authorities maintained a strong security presence in Pretoria where an approved march was scheduled to take place later today.

The capital remained largely calm during the early hours of Tuesday, with police, metro police, private security companies, and community safety organisations reporting no major incidents before the planned demonstration.

March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma called on police to act swiftly against anyone attempting to exploit the demonstrations for criminal activity.

She said today’s protests are about the country’s future and should not be hijacked by opportunists. Ngobese-Zuma urged police to move quickly against anyone attempting to loot businesses or incite violence during the demonstrations.

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said authorities were continuing efforts to address illegal immigration through legal processes.

“We are making substantial progress with deportations and repatriations of foreigners in affected provinces. Several countries have come forward to offer voluntary repatriations of their citizens,” Kubayi said.

She also stressed that June 30 is not a public holiday and that workers across the country were expected to report for duty as normal.

Kubayi warned that violence would not be tolerated and said perpetrators would face the long arm of the law.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said public transport services would continue operating despite the planned protests.

Santaco president Abner Tsebe said taxi operators across the country would not participate in demonstrations linked to anti-illegal immigration campaigns.

According to Tsebe, taxi drivers and association members had assured the organisation that transport services would continue uninterrupted, allowing commuters to travel to work, school, and other destinations.

“Our members will be working. The taxi industry is not part of the planned protests,” Tsebe indicated.

In Pretoria, authorities confirmed an approved march would begin later in the morning, with protesters expected to gather at Church Square from 10:00 before marching to Sunnyside Police Station. The demonstration is expected to conclude at about 15:00.

The metro police advised motorists to avoid roads along the approved route and to plan their journeys.

The approved route includes Church Square, Paul Kruger Street, Francis Baard Street, Lillian Ngoyi Street, Madiba Street, Nelson Mandela Drive, Kotze Street, Van Boeschoten Avenue, Robert Sobukwe Street, and Leyds Street.

Metro police and SAPS officers were deployed along the route to manage traffic and monitor the demonstration.

Shortly before 07:00, reports from authorities indicated only a small gathering in Pretoria West and the central business district, while security deployments remained highly visible.

Councillors reported early in the morning that the intersection of Struben Street and Es’kia Mphahele Drive was clear and that Pretoria’s central business district remained calm despite the heavy presence of law enforcement officers.

Minutes later, updates indicated that a police parade in Sunnyside had concluded, while security monitoring continued around diplomatic missions regarded as potential hotspots.

Hercules was also reported to be clear during the early morning.

Monitoring services reported that a crowd was beginning to gather near the intersection of DF Malan Drive and Struben Street in Pretoria’s CBD, although the number of people present could not immediately be confirmed.

Private security companies and community safety organisations also activated operational plans ahead of the demonstrations.

Ancelise van der Kooi said Brinant Security Group had deployed 15 officers and eight vehicles across Pretoria for the day and appealed to members of the public to contact the company should assistance be required.

AfriForum’s Noord van die Berg neighbourhood watch reported that all monitored highways, major routes, residential areas and industrial zones in northern Pretoria remained clear during the morning.

The organisation said the N1, N4, R80, R101, Moloto Road, R513 and R573 corridors were all operating normally, while residential areas including Pretoria North, Montana, Rosslyn, Hammanskraal, Wonderboom, Annlin, Dorandia, Ninapark and Akasia had reported no incidents.

Neighbourhood watch members remained deployed across key operational areas to maintain visibility patrols and monitor developments.

The organisation advised residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or criminal activity to the relevant authorities.

Business organisations were also monitoring developments.

Fergus Ferguson of the Pretoria Sakekamer said some members had made alternative arrangements for staff ahead of the demonstrations and that the organisation would continue gathering reports from businesses throughout the day regarding any operational challenges.

Added at 9:36: Authorities have advised that at 9:30 crowds were starting to gather in the CBD and have advised the public to avoid the area as well as Pretoria West where traffic is being stopped by protesters. Other areas advised to be avoided is the Olievenhoutbosch area, Mamelodi Mall area and Temba. In Mamelodi-East protest action is reported alongside looting of foreign stores.

ALSO READ: 30 June protests: Here are the confirmed hotspots and routes

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