What's On in Pretoria?

THROUGHOUT THE WEEK

Banana Madness @ The Grove Mall – June 24 – July 21

Calling all Minions fans! Get ready for a mischievous, fun-filled adventure as we celebrate the launch of the brand-new Minions & Monsters movie! Join us in the Main Promotions Court for our Banana Madness Activation, packed with interactive games, photo opportunities, family fun, and plenty of Minion-inspired surprises! Starts 09:00. Enquiries: 012 807 0963.

Crafters Fair Winter Market @ Moreleta Church, De Villabois Maruil Drive – June 24 – July 4

Join us for a relaxing day out with family and friends at our Winter Market in Pretoria. We have a selection of amazing exhibitors with high-quality products from all over South Africa. All under one roof. Starts 09:00–17:00 daily, closed on Sundays. Enquiries: Karibugifts@gmail.com or khaya@polka.co.za.

WEDNESDAY

Orchid Expo @ Garden Bleu, 372 Milner Street, Waterkloof – July 1–4

Step into a world of breathtaking orchids, lush greenery, beautiful décor and endless gardening inspiration. Whether you’re an orchid enthusiast, plant lover or simply looking for a beautiful day out – this is an experience not to be missed. Starts 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: 082 416 1451.

THURSDAY

Washington DC Youth Orchestra @ Aula Auditorium, Tuks Campus, Hatfield

The UP Symphony Orchestras proudly hosts the internationally acclaimed Washington DC Youth Orchestra Program in a special concert under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor Evan Ross Solomon. Programme highlights: Antonín Dvo?ák Symphony No. 8 in G Major, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Ballade in A Minor, Raffie McEachin The Primordial Orb Dances, Norman Dello Joio Variations, Chaconne, and Finale, Kalman Levitin Chimera and Evan Ross Solomon Hematite. Tickets on tixsa.co.za Starts 19:00. Enquiries: upso@up.ac.za.

FRIDAY

ECD Owners Networking Morning @ The Wild Café, Glen Village North

Join us for a morning of connection, collaboration, and community with fellow Early Child Development centre owners. Share experiences, gain insights, and build meaningful relationships that support your ECD journey. SA Childcare team will be there. Starts 10:00–14:00. Enquiries: Karusha 075 055 7058.

Shakespeare met ’n twist @ Wilge teater, Hoërskool Die Wilgers, Frank Road – 3 & 4 Julie

Wat doen jy as jou juffrou jou straf met detensie én ’n toets in een middag? Jy hou konsert! Hierdie kreatiewe klas sit William Shakespeare se Midsummer Night’s Dream op die planke met ’n interessante twist. Maar tussen ’n passievolle pliggie, ’n skelm karnallie, ’n woud vol towerkuns en ’n liefdesbrief wat in die verkeerde hande beland, gaan hulle die toets slaag of gaan dit verander in een groot nagmerrie? Nooi die hele gesin en kom geniet saam met ons hierdie skaterlag jeugteaterproduksie. Kaartjies via Quicket.

SATURDAY

Gin Festival @ Lavender Kontrei Mark, hoek van Apache & K97

Kom proe en geniet die wêreld van crafted gins. Live musiek: Dewald Dippenaar. Heerlike kosse, vars produkte, handgemaakte items & bederf, pret aktiwiteite en poppekasvertonings vir die kinders, SA vs England op die Groot Skerm vanaf 17:00. Begin 09:00. Navrae: 083 262 1947.

Porsche Day @ Irene Country Club

With plenty of family-friendly entertainment, it’s the perfect day out for Porsche fans and little enthusiasts alike. From iconic classics and modern GT cars to personalised Outlaws and race cars, the Concours celebrates the passion, engineering and heritage that make Porsche extraordinary. Starts 07:30–16:00. Enquiries: 064 766 9558.

Pretoria Winter Retro Fair @ Drosdy Hall, Menlo Park – July 4

This ain’t just a market. It’s a time machine with better snacks. Expect cool retro stuff, immersive retro photo zones, DJ, bar, arcade games, street food and curated vendors. Starts 12:00–18:00. Enquiries: 069 698 5607.

SUNDAY

Menlo Vinyl Record Fair @ Capital Craft, Greenlyn Village Centre, Menlo Park

Where analogue rules and every crackle tells a story. Come hunt rare pressings and rediscover forgotten classics. Book your table on WhatsApp: 081 877 6924. Starts 10:00.

Wat om te doen as die wêreld brand met Elzabé Zietsman @ Die Centurion Teater

Nuwe kabaret. Elzabé Zietsman vertolk die rol van ’n ‘Vra Dr Adri’-agony aunt vir alles en almal in die universum, met vurige vertolkings van bekende treffers en ’n pragmatiese benadering tot oorlewing in tye wat voel soos die einde van dae. Ouderdomsbeperking: Geen onder 13’s nie. Begin 16:00. Kaartjies via Quicket. Navrae: 063 376 4982.

COMING SOON

Hercules @ Fairtree Atterbury teater – July 9–19

Oak Youth Theatre presents Hercules. Filled with spectacular music, exciting choreography, colourful characters, and an incredibly talented young cast, Hercules is the perfect school holiday treat for children, parents, grandparents, and theatre lovers of all ages. Make magical memories together and experience the legendary story of the hero who learns what it truly means to belong. Tickets www.oakyt.co.za.

80s vs 90s Party @ Presley’s – July 11

Step back in time with a laser & light show, awesome DJs: Dean the Wolfman, Bigg Dogg and Solly P. Tickets on Quicket. WhatsApp 082 446 5362.

Magnificent Mozart with Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestra @ Musion Theatre, UP – July 12

Conductor Xavier Cloete. Featuring acclaimed South African soloists: Cobus du Toit – flute, Shannon Thebus – French horn and Gaylen Sales – harp. Starts: 15:00–17:00. Tickets via Quicket. Enquiries: 067 415 3365.

Sunday Market Day @ Function at the Junction, plot 104, Apiesriver Road – July 12

Live music, delicious food stalls, shop for crafts or accessories and fun kids’ activities. Starts 12:00–17:30. Enquiries: 065 078 1627.

Liewe Heksie word gescam @ Centurion teater – 16–18 Julie

Almal se gunsteling heksie bring haar bekende sjarme, deurmekaar oomblikke en Blommeland-pret na die verhoog. ’n Nostalgiese gunsteling vir ouers — en ’n wonderlike eerste teaterervaring vir kinders! Teks & Regie: Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck. Bespreek: www.centurionteater.co.za.

Fire Festival 2026 @ corner of Garstfontein & Tierpoort – July 25

Join us for a full day and night of fire, rhythm, and connection. Whether you’re coming to drum, dance, perform, browse the market, or simply soak in the atmosphere—this is where you want to be. Gates open at 14:00, with a relaxed, family-friendly vibe, a vibrant market. The energy builds from 17:00 with a family and novice drumming session, followed by the full drumming circle at 18:00 – bringing everyone together in one heartbeat. At 19:00, the Fire Dancing Competition lights up the night, showcasing powerful performances and creative fire artistry. Info & bookings: WhatsApp 083 311 0025.

O meno o pouse met Arina de Witt @ Fairtree Atterbury teater – 25 Julie

Deur PG du Plessis. ’n Intieme, humoristiese en roerende kabaret oor Bets – afgetree, alleen en vasgevang in die stiltes van wat kon gewees het. Bets het gewag. Gewag vir die liefde, vir die regte tyd, vir die vraag… en haar drome in ’n kas gesit saam met n trourok en ongestuurde briewe. Sy het gewag. Vir liefde. Vir toestemming. Vir môre. Vandag gee sy alles weg… maar gaan haal haar drome, sonder spyt. Ouderdomsbeperking: 13. Begin: 11:00. Navrae: 012 942 5951.

Richard van der Westhuizen 40 @ AfriForum Teater, Green Village sentrum – 25 Julie

Ons vier die merkwaardige loopbaan van Richard van der Westhuizen – ’n kunstenaar wat al diep spore in die Afrikaanse vermaaklikheidsbedryf getrap het. Vir meer as vier dekades lank voer Richard gehore mee – vanaf sy verhoogdebuut in Die Van Aardes van Grootoor in 1979 tot sy onvergeetlike vertolking van die temalied vir Ballade vir ’n Enkeling, asook bekroonde rolle in teaterproduksies, gewilde TV-reekse, rolprente én ’n musiekloopbaan wat goue status behaal het. Met Richard van der Westhuizen en Andrew Roos (klavier). 15:00. Kaartjies via tixsa.co.za. Navrae: 066 420 6181.

Lamb Champs Pretoria @ Harlequins Rugbyklub – 28 Julie

Honderde skaapboere gaan kop-aan-kop meeding vir die titel van beste lam in Suid-Afrika. Elke kaartjie sluit toegang tot lamproeë van die mededingende spitte in. Gaste kan deur die dag porsies geniet wat by die verskillende spitte bedien word, solank voorraad hou. Lewendige optredes deur top Suid-Afrikaanse kunstenaars. Skaapkop-eetkompetisie, woldra-kompetisie, biertent, uitstallerstalletjies en groot toegewyde kinderspeelarea. 10:00–20:00. Kaartjies via webtickets.

Scheppel: Cinema Music from the movies @ Fairtree Atterbury Teater – July 31

A spectacular new concert experience celebrating the unforgettable music of the silver screen. From the worlds of Hans Zimmer and John Williams, to the timeless romance of Doctor Zhivago and A Summer Place… The Avengers, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Interstellar. Audiences can look forward to iconic themes from Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, James Bond, The Godfather, Jurassic Park, The Mission, Braveheart, Last of the Mohicans, Game of Thrones, Indiana Jones, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Lion King, and many more. Starts 19:00. Tickets via seatme.co.za.

Winterkuiermark @ NG Skuilkrans Gemeente – 31 Julie & 1 Aug

Zoid Psalm kom na Skuilkrans NG Gemeente toe! Kaartjies is reeds beskikbaar op Quicket. Kom vroeg vir eet- en drinkgoed by die heerlike Winterkuiermark! Navrae: 012 804 7787.

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