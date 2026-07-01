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Skeletal remains found in field in Pretoria East

Police have launched an investigation after skeletal remains were discovered in a field in the Rietvallei area of Pretoria East on Tuesday.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Skeletal remains found in field in Pretoria East
Human skeletal remains were discovered in a field in the Rietvallei area of Pretoria East on Tuesday afternoon. Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery. Photo: VEMRU

Skeletal remains were discovered in a bushy field in Pretoria East on Tuesday afternoon after emergency responders were called to reports of a body.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), its members were called out shortly before 17:00 to assist in the search after reports that a body had been spotted in a field in the area.

Upon arrival, responders found that members of the Lakes Security Forum NPC had already located the remains approximately 25 metres into the bush.

VEMRU said its members assisted the South African Police Service (SAPS) with the necessary documentation at the scene before handing the matter over to police.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery, as well as the identity of the deceased and how long the remains had been at the location, are not yet known.

Police are investigating the matter.

VEMRU reminded the public that it is a registered non-profit company and public benefit organisation that provides free emergency medical and trauma response services. The organisation relies on sponsorships and public donations to fund its operations.

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2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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