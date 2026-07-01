Skeletal remains found in field in Pretoria East

Skeletal remains were discovered in a bushy field in Pretoria East on Tuesday afternoon after emergency responders were called to reports of a body.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), its members were called out shortly before 17:00 to assist in the search after reports that a body had been spotted in a field in the area.

Upon arrival, responders found that members of the Lakes Security Forum NPC had already located the remains approximately 25 metres into the bush.

VEMRU said its members assisted the South African Police Service (SAPS) with the necessary documentation at the scene before handing the matter over to police.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery, as well as the identity of the deceased and how long the remains had been at the location, are not yet known.

Police are investigating the matter.

VEMRU reminded the public that it is a registered non-profit company and public benefit organisation that provides free emergency medical and trauma response services. The organisation relies on sponsorships and public donations to fund its operations.

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