Collect your SASSA older person’s grant today

If you receive the SASSA Old Age Grant, today — Wednesday, July 2, 2025 — is your official collection day.

Beneficiaries can collect their grants at ATMs, retail stores, or designated SASSA pay points.

SASSA has urged recipients not to arrive too early, as payments may not reflect until after processing begins.

It’s important to stick to your designated payment date to avoid delays or disappointment.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed the payment dates for July 2026, giving millions of social grant beneficiaries certainty on when they can expect their monthly payments.

Older Person’s Grant: July 2, 2026

Disability Grant: July 3, 2026

Children’s Grant: July 6, 2026

Beneficiaries may contact Postbank on 0800 5354 55 for more information.

Postbank said it remains committed to ensuring that beneficiaries continue receiving their grants safely, securely, and without interruption.

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