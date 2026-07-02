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Collect your SASSA older person’s grant today

SASSA has confirmed the June payment dates for grant recipients in Pretoria. You can collect your grants from today.

38 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Collect your SASSA older person's grant today
Older persons SASSA grants can be collected today. Photo: Stock

If you receive the SASSA Old Age Grant, today — Wednesday, July 2, 2025 — is your official collection day.

Beneficiaries can collect their grants at ATMs, retail stores, or designated SASSA pay points.

SASSA has urged recipients not to arrive too early, as payments may not reflect until after processing begins.

It’s important to stick to your designated payment date to avoid delays or disappointment.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed the payment dates for July 2026, giving millions of social grant beneficiaries certainty on when they can expect their monthly payments.

  • Older Person’s Grant: July 2, 2026
  • Disability Grant: July 3, 2026
  • Children’s Grant: July 6, 2026

Beneficiaries may contact Postbank on 0800 5354 55 for more information. 

Postbank said it remains committed to ensuring that beneficiaries continue receiving their grants safely, securely, and without interruption.

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38 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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