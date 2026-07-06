Business and labour back Mettler amid suspension dispute

Tshwane Metro City Manager Johann Mettler is facing mounting support from business and labour organisations as legal objections, political complaints and calls for an independent investigation continue to grow following his precautionary suspension by the city council.

Mettler was suspended by the council on June 25 and was granted seven days to respond to the allegations against him.

His trade union, Solidarity, submitted a 18-page legal response on July 4 containing its legal arguments and Mettler’s reply to the allegations.

In its legal submission, Solidarity argues that the contemplated precautionary suspension is procedurally unfair, irrational, and unlawful.

The union contends that the notice of suspension reveals a predetermined process, fails to provide sufficient details of the allegations, does not satisfy the jurisdictional requirements, and presents no objective facts showing that Mettler’s continued presence in office poses no risk that would justify precautionary suspension.

The union has asked the council to decline implementing the suspension and to confirm that Mettler should remain in office pending the completion of any lawful investigation.

Should the council nevertheless proceed with the suspension, Devan Venter, spokesperson for Solidarity’s legal department, said in the report that the decision would be susceptible to immediate judicial scrutiny.

It states that Mettler reserves all his rights to institute urgent court proceedings seeking declaratory, review, and interdictory relief, together with any ancillary relief and an appropriate costs order.

The submission concludes by stating that Mettler remains willing and available to perform his duties with professionalism, due care, and integrity in the best interest of the municipality and its council.

Political pressure surrounding the matter has also intensified.

The FF+ has approached the Public Protector to conduct an independent investigation into the process and circumstances surrounding Mettler’s precautionary suspension.

Grandi Theunissen, caucus leader of the party, expressed concern that the motion to suspend Mettler, introduced by EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu and supported by the ANC and ActionSA, may not have been based solely on administrative grounds.

According to Theunissen, there is a strong suspicion that the decision was politically motivated and linked to Mettler’s position on certain procurement processes currently under investigation by the Madlanga Commission.

The FF+ further pointed to ANC Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise, who supported the suspension motion, noting that he had previously been found guilty and fined for irregular interference in municipal procurement processes.

The party argues that senior municipal officials must be protected against political interference and that the integrity of municipal administration must be maintained.

Theunissen said any disciplinary process against a senior official should be fair, transparent, and free from political motivation.

Grandi Theunissen, FF+ caucus leader. Photo: Elize Parker

The formal complaint lodged with the Public Protector expands on those concerns.

According to the complaint, Theunissen alleges that the suspension followed Mettler’s refusal to approve irregular tenders and his insistence on lawful procurement processes.

He also claimed the suspension is linked to evidence presented before the Madlanga Commission into alleged procurement irregularities.

The complaint names Modise and Ramabodu, alleging they were directly involved in tabling and supporting the suspension motion.

It further alleges that senior municipal officials have faced repeated threats of dismissal, creating what it describes as a climate of intimidation within the municipality.

Theunissen’s complaint asks the Public Protector to investigate whether Mettler’s suspension is connected to alleged political interference in procurement processes, the role of companies mentioned during the commission’s hearings, the legality of sanctions imposed against Modise, and the alleged failure by the Gauteng MEC to intervene.

It also requests recommendations aimed at protecting officials who uphold lawful governance.

“The suspension of Mettler is not an isolated administrative decision, but part of a broader network of political manoeuvers and irregular contracts that compromise the integrity of municipal governance,” Theunissen said in his complaint.

He added: “Immediate investigation is required to safeguard the city and its senior officials from further intimidation and instability.”

Business leaders have also entered the debate, warning that uncertainty surrounding the city’s administration could have broader economic consequences.

The Pretoria Business Chamber has called for an independent inquiry into Mettler’s suspension, saying the matter has created uncertainty around governance in the Tshwane Metro and risks undermining business confidence.

The chamber said allegations of misconduct should be investigated, but stressed that they remain allegations until tested through a fair, transparent, and independent process.

It added that documents already in the public domain raise concerns about the procedural fairness of the suspension and the possibility that political considerations may have influenced the process.

Chamber Chairman Fergus Ferguson said the rule of law and due process should take precedence over political interests.

“Business confidence is built on certainty, the rule of law, and ethical leadership. We cannot allow due process to be replaced by political expediency. Every allegation deserves a proper investigation, but every individual also deserves fairness and the presumption of innocence until the facts have been independently established.”

The chamber said it has lost confidence in the current governing coalition’s ability to provide the stable, transparent, and accountable governance needed to attract investment and stimulate economic growth.

Fergus Ferguson, Chairperson of the Pretoria Business Chamber. Photo: Elize Parker

He urged businesses, investors, and the public not to regard the allegations against Mettler as fact before an independent inquiry has determined the truth.

The organisation further stated that if an inquiry finds the allegations were unfounded, malicious, or politically motivated, those responsible for initiating or promoting them should be held accountable.

It argued that consequence management should extend to anyone who abuses governance processes and that, where permitted by law, those responsible should be held personally liable for unnecessary public expenditure.

The chamber also noted reports that a complaint has been lodged with the office of the Public Protector regarding the circumstances surrounding Mettler’s suspension and called on the Public Protector to clarify whether the complaint has been accepted and what process will be followed to help restore public confidence in municipal governance.

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