Three suspected vehicle thieves arrested after high-speed chase in Zambezi

Three suspected vehicle thieves were arrested following a high-speed chase in Zambezi on July 8, during a co-ordinated law enforcement operation targeting a group allegedly linked to motor vehicle thefts across Gauteng.

The operation began after authorities received intelligence indicating a group of suspects believed to have been involved in vehicle thefts throughout the province.

Members from various law enforcement agencies and private security companies were deployed across Pretoria in search of the suspects and their vehicles.

The operation involved members of Sinoville SAPS, TMPD, and private security companies.

According to information from Lapua Strike Force, officers spotted a white Citroën C3 travelling in the Zambezi area with three occupants matching the description of the suspects they were searching for.

As members approached the vehicle, the suspects allegedly abandoned the Citroën and jumped into a silver Mercedes-Benz in an apparent attempt to evade arrest.

A chase followed before officers stopped the vehicle. The suspects then fled on foot, prompting a short foot pursuit.

Lapua Strike Force owner Rynhardt du Preez said three suspects were apprehended without injury, while a fourth suspect managed to escape and remains at large.

He said investigators from the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) were called to the scene to process the vehicles and gather evidence.

During the search, officers recovered several items commonly associated with vehicle theft, including a signal jamming device, false registration plates, key coding equipment, and other vehicle break-in tools.

“The white Citroën C3 and the silver Mercedes-Benz, which police believe were used during the commission of crimes, were seized as part of the investigation,” he said.

All evidence was booked into Sinoville SAPS, while the vehicles were taken to the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) for further examination.

Police have opened a case, and investigations are continuing to determine whether the suspects can be linked to other vehicle theft cases reported across Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin said the arrests followed an intelligence-driven operation conducted by Sinoville SAPS in collaboration with the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and several private security companies.

“Police acted on information about suspects allegedly involved in remote signal jamming and motor vehicle theft in the Montana area. Officers located the suspects travelling in a white Citroën C3. When police moved in, the suspects jumped into a silver Mercedes-Benz, where they were intercepted and arrested,” said Austin.

Austin said the three suspects, aged 34, 42 and 51, were found in possession of signal jamming equipment and a key coding device believed to have been used in the commission of vehicle-related crimes. The equipment was seized for further investigation.

The search for the fourth suspect is ongoing, and police have urged members of the public with information that could assist the investigation to come forward through the SAPS Crime Stop number (086 0010 111) or the nearest police station.

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