Two found dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Pretoria

Two people have died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after allegedly making a fire inside a residence with insufficient ventilation in Koedoespoort, Pretoria East.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), its members were called to the scene shortly after 11:00 on Sunday after reports that two people had been found unresponsive.

“On arrival, we found that two patients had succumbed to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after making a fire inside a residence without sufficient ventilation,” VEMRU said.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

VEMRU extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

The emergency response unit also thanked CSI Security and SAPS for their assistance at the scene.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and highly toxic gas produced when fuels such as wood, charcoal, gas or paraffin burn without enough oxygen. Because it cannot be seen or smelled, exposure can quickly become fatal, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces.

Authorities urge residents never to use open fires, braziers or charcoal burners indoors and to ensure that any fuel-burning appliances are used only in well-ventilated areas to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

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