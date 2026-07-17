Multiple chalets destroyed in fire at reserve near Dinokeng

Several chalets were destroyed after a fire broke out at the Pride of Africa Nature Reserve near Hammanskraal on Thursday evening, prompting a large-scale response from the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department.

According to the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba, emergency crews were initially dispatched after reports of a grass fire in the vicinity of the Dinokeng Nature Reserve.

However, when firefighters arrived on scene, they found that the flames had spread rapidly and had already engulfed multiple chalets.

Firefighting teams from several stations across the City of Tshwane were mobilised to contain the blaze and protect surrounding vegetation and nearby structures from further damage.

Firefighters immediately launched an aggressive firefighting operation to bring the fire under control. Crews remained on scene for more than three hours before the fire was fully extinguished and the risk of re-ignition had been eliminated.

She said no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation. Fire investigators will conduct a detailed assessment to establish where and how the blaze started.

The City commended the firefighters and all responding personnel for their swift and coordinated efforts, saying their actions helped prevent the fire from spreading further through the reserve.

Radebe-Kgiba added that following the incident, crews carried out extensive damping-down operations to extinguish remaining hotspots and ensure the area was safe.

The City has also reminded property owners, particularly those in rural areas and nature reserves, to maintain adequate firebreaks and to report any signs of fire immediately. Early reporting allows emergency services to respond quickly and can significantly reduce the extent of fire damage.

Residents can report fires and other emergencies to the City of Tshwane Emergency Services by calling 107 (toll-free) or 012 358 6300/6400.

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