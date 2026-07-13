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15-hour planned water shutdown to affect parts of Tshwane tomorrow – find out if you’re impacted

Residents could be without water for up to 15 hours on Tuesday as planned maintenance gets underway. Find out if your suburb is affected.

5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
15-hour planned water shutdown to affect parts of Tshwane tomorrow – find out if you're impacted
A 15-hour planned water shutdown to affect parts of Tshwane tomorrow – find out if you're impacted. Photo: Stock

Residents in several parts of Tshwane are being urged to prepare for a 15-hour planned water supply interruption on Tuesday, 14 July, as essential maintenance is carried out on the bulk water supply pipeline.

The City of Tshwane said it had been informed by Magalies Water that the water outflow from the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works will be shut down to allow for the installation of an isolation valve.

The planned maintenance is scheduled to take place from 09:00 until midnight (00:00).

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are encouraged to store enough water beforehand and to use it sparingly during the interruption.

According to the city, the following areas supplied by the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works will be affected:

  • Marokolong
  • Ramotse
  • Babelegi Industrial
  • Kekana Gardens
  • Kudube Units 1, 2, 3 and 6
  • Unit D
  • Unit D Extension

The city also reminded residents to continue using water responsibly by avoiding unnecessary water use, including filling swimming pools, washing vehicles with hoses and irrigating gardens during restricted hours.

The municipality apologised for the inconvenience and thanked residents for their patience while the essential maintenance is completed.

Also read: Two found dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Pretoria

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5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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