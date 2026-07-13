15-hour planned water shutdown to affect parts of Tshwane tomorrow – find out if you’re impacted

Residents in several parts of Tshwane are being urged to prepare for a 15-hour planned water supply interruption on Tuesday, 14 July, as essential maintenance is carried out on the bulk water supply pipeline.

The City of Tshwane said it had been informed by Magalies Water that the water outflow from the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works will be shut down to allow for the installation of an isolation valve.

The planned maintenance is scheduled to take place from 09:00 until midnight (00:00).

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are encouraged to store enough water beforehand and to use it sparingly during the interruption.

According to the city, the following areas supplied by the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works will be affected:

Marokolong

Ramotse

Babelegi Industrial

Kekana Gardens

Kudube Units 1, 2, 3 and 6

Unit D

Unit D Extension

The city also reminded residents to continue using water responsibly by avoiding unnecessary water use, including filling swimming pools, washing vehicles with hoses and irrigating gardens during restricted hours.

The municipality apologised for the inconvenience and thanked residents for their patience while the essential maintenance is completed.

Also read: Two found dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Pretoria

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.