Theft from vehicles rise in east

Motorists should be cautious after a noticeable increase in theft from motor vehicles in the east policing area, police have warned.

“There is currently a serious problem with theft out of motor vehicles,” said Warrant Officer Chris Nel of Silverton Police Station.

Nel urged motorists to take additional precautions when parking at shopping centres, gyms, fuel stations, and other public places.

He said criminals are using a simple but effective method to gain access to vehicles, often without victims realising that their cars were never locked.

According to Nel, suspects typically park next to a victim’s vehicle or position themselves nearby before the motorist arrives.

“The victim gets out of the vehicle and locks it using the remote without physically checking that it has locked. At the same time, the suspects open a passenger door, which prevents the vehicle from locking properly,” he explained.

He said given that many motorists rely on the remote locking signal alone, they often leave the vehicle believing it is secure, giving criminals the opportunity to steal valuables left inside.

Nel stated that laptops are among the items most frequently stolen, although handbags, cellphones, wallets and other electronic devices are also commonly targeted.

He advised motorists to place valuable items in the boot before leaving home or before arriving at their destination, rather than transferring items in full view of potential criminals.

Police are also encouraging motorists to make it a habit to physically test the vehicle doors after pressing the lock button to ensure that the vehicle is securely locked.

“Always pull on the door handle after locking your vehicle. This simple action could prevent you from becoming a victim of crime,” Nel said.

He added that motorists should avoid leaving valuables visible inside vehicles, as these can attract opportunistic criminals.

He called on security companies, neighbourhood patrols and community policing structures to increase patrols around businesses and fuel stations, particularly during busy morning and afternoon periods when many people are arriving for work or travelling home.

He urged residents to remain alert, report suspicious behaviour around parked vehicles and immediately contact the police if they witness a theft or attempted theft.

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