Rock attacks escalate on deadly N4 highway: What motorists need to know

The N4 between Pretoria and Hartbeespoort has once again come under the spotlight after a series of rock-throwing incidents revived memories of the highway’s deadly past.

Security patrols say they are now responding to almost daily attacks on the route, where road traps have previously led to robbery and murder.

The latest incident occurred on Monday when an elderly white motorist’s vehicle was extensively damaged after striking rocks allegedly thrown onto the roadway near a bridge close to Hartbeespoort.

According to Kyle Vosloo of SDS Protection, officers responded after receiving an alert and found rocks scattered across the freeway.

“When we arrived, five suspects fled from the scene,” Vosloo said.

Also read: ‘It is horrific’- Pretoria N4 road trap robbery victims tell of recent ordeal

The damaged vehicle was found about 500 metres further along the road. SDS Protection members assisted the motorist and remained with him until a tow truck and his family arrived.

Vosloo said the incidents are concentrated on the section of the N4 between the two Magalies toll plazas, near Hartbeespoort.

SDS Protection now patrols the route several times a day following the increase in incidents.

According to Vosloo, the attacks are most commonly reported:

Early in the morning.

Late in the afternoon.

Motorists travelling during these periods are urged to be particularly vigilant, especially when approaching bridges and overpasses.

The latest incidents have revived memories of previous road-trap attacks that turned deadly on the same highway.

In May 2022, 25-year-old Juandré Kidson was travelling with his wife and their nine-month-old baby when their vehicle struck rocks deliberately placed on the N4 near the Brits Plaza tollgate.

After stopping to change a punctured tyre, armed attackers ambushed the family. Kidson was shot and killed, his wife was wounded, and their baby narrowly escaped unharmed.

That tragedy shocked South Africa and highlighted the deadly consequences of criminals using rocks to force motorists to stop.

Also read: No arrests as man killed in N4 highway rock-trap travelling with nine-month-old baby and wife

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