TMPD opens probe after constable’s arrest on R1.75m fraud allegations

The TMPD has opened an internal disciplinary investigation following the arrest of one of its constables, Peter Nonyane, by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, on allegations of fraud.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Avele Fumba, the arrested suspect made his first appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on August 17.

According to information circulating, the TMPD officer was arrested by the Hawks over a R1.75-million fraud and money-laundering scheme involving funds belonging to a deceased estate.

Nonyane, believed to be 36 years old, was arrested in Pretoria on August 14, by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in Limpopo.

The arrest comes after Nonyane recently appeared in footage circulating on social media, flashing loads of cash. The TMPD did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the allegations or the footage.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said the department was co-operating with the Hawks as the criminal investigation continued.

“The TMPD is co-operating fully with the Hawks in their investigation and will continue to provide all necessary assistance to the investigating authorities,” said Mahamba.

According to the department, an internal disciplinary investigation was opened immediately after officials became aware of Nonyane’s arrest.

The TMPD said it was also considering possible precautionary measures against the officer while the internal and external investigations are underway.

The department said it did not rule out issuing Nonyane with an intention to suspend him, pending the outcome of the relevant proceedings.

Mahamba said the case places renewed focus on the conduct of law enforcement officials and the measures taken by authorities when members are accused of criminal activity.

The TMPD said it maintained a zero-tolerance approach towards criminality and misconduct within its ranks, stressing that maintaining public confidence in the department remained a priority.

“The TMPD wishes to reiterate its zero-tolerance stance on criminality and misconduct within its ranks, and it remains committed to upholding the integrity of the department and the trust of the residents of Tshwane,” said Mahamba.

The department has, however, declined to provide further details while the investigations and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Mahamba said the decision was intended to protect the integrity of both investigations and the court process.

He said the TMPD would not comment further at this stage, citing the need to avoid compromising the ongoing investigations or legal proceedings.

The Hawks are yet to comment on the matter.

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