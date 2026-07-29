Eco group declares war against invasive plants

Volunteers from the Friends of Moreleta Kloof Nature Reserve have embarked on an ongoing campaign to remove invasive alien plants threatening the biodiversity and ecological health of the 93ha reserve.

The initiative, which began in early June, includes weekly Wednesday work sessions and newly introduced monthly Saturday volunteer groups to accommodate residents who are unable to assist during the week.

According to Friends of Moreleta Kloof Nature Reserve representative Rose Hannweg, the reserve is heavily infested with a wide range of invasive alien species.

“We have problems with lantana, bugweed, pompom weed, cestrum, wattles and Jerusalem cherries, to name just a few. Large areas of the reserve are covered by these invasive species,” she said.

Hannweg explained that invasive plants pose a serious threat to the reserve by outcompeting indigenous vegetation, reducing biodiversity, consuming scarce water resources and increasing the risk of wildfires.

“They take over large sections of the reserve, making it difficult for indigenous plants that provide food for wildlife to grow. Some invasive species eventually kill indigenous plants after becoming entangled with them,” she said.

She added that the dense growth of invasive plants also affects wildlife.

“Some of these species are toxic to animals, while others form thick masses that prevent animals from moving freely through the reserve. They replace indigenous vegetation that species such as zebra, impala, springbok, blesbok, mountain reedbuck, bushbuck and ostriches rely on for food.”

Hannweg said many invasive species are highly resilient, surviving droughts and fires, while some release chemicals into the soil that inhibit the growth of indigenous plants.

“The invasive plants also place additional pressure on our already limited water resources, making their removal even more important.”

The volunteer effort has continued to gain momentum, with participation varying depending on the day.

“We have had as many as 50 volunteers during one of our Saturday work sessions, while our Wednesday mornings usually attract around 10 volunteers. Schools, businesses and individual volunteers also join us from time to time, and every helping hand makes a difference.”

Despite the progress being made, Hannweg said the size of the reserve means the work is far from over.

“With a dedicated team of volunteers, we continue to clear new areas every week while maintaining those we have already restored. However, the reserve covers 93 hectares, making this a long-term and physically demanding task. We are always looking for more volunteers.”

She encouraged residents passionate about conservation to get involved, even if they could only spare an hour.

“We understand that not everyone can volunteer regularly, but any amount of time spent helping us is valuable. We also welcome donations to assist with equipment, fuel, consumables and the salary of our maintenance worker.”

Beyond invasive plant removal, the organisation is also responsible for maintaining infrastructure within the reserve.

“We are raising funds for larger projects such as replacing a bridge and maintaining the palisade fence. Our work also includes water quality monitoring, litter clean-ups, introducing biological control measures, bird monitoring, environmental education, and hosting guided walks and talks for the public.”

Hannweg said the Moreleta Kloof Nature Reserve remains one of Pretoria east’s most valuable natural spaces and deserves the community’s support.

“This reserve is a special green space in our city. We encourage more residents to come and experience its beauty while helping us keep it healthy for future generations.”

Residents interested in donating or volunteering can join the weekly Wednesday or monthly Saturday hacking sessions by contacting the Friends of Moreleta Kloof Nature Reserve at info@moreletakloof.co.za.

The Friends of Moreleta Kloof Nature Reserve is an NPO operating under the umbrella of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) and works in partnership with the Tshwane Metro’s Nature Conservation Operations in Region 6.

The Friends of Moreleta Kloof Nature Reserve have been working at the reserve for over 15 years now.

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