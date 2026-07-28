Beloved firefighter, father and friend Pieter Pieterse dies

Family, friends and the Pretoria community are mourning the loss of beloved firefighter, father and friend Pieter Pieterse, whose life of service and unwavering commitment to others left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.

Pieterse, who served as a firefighter of the Roodeplaat Fire Protection Association (Roodeplaat Brandbeskermingsvereniging), passed away on Saturday, July 25. His death was announced on Monday. The cause of his death has not been made public.

Known affectionately by many as “Whiskey 66”, Pieterse was a respected figure in the Roodeplaat area, where he devoted countless hours to protecting lives and property from veld fires, always ready to lend a helping hand whenever his community needed him.

He was also involved in the local Community Policing Forum (CPF).

The Roodeplaat Fire Protection Association paid an emotional tribute to one of its longest-serving members.

“Friend, firefighter, brother, father and husband,” the association wrote. “We bid farewell with great sadness to one of our community members, Pieter Pieterse. He was part of our team for many years and his humour and presence will sincerely be missed.”

Laerskool Kameelfontein described Pieterse as far more than a dedicated volunteer, calling him a true pillar of the community.

“Pieter was someone who didn’t just care with words, but with actions. Where there was a need, he was there. Where help was needed, he reached out without hesitation,” the school said.

The school said his willingness to serve, genuine compassion for others and love for the school and wider community had left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Otterlake German Restaurant also shared a heartfelt tribute, remembering Pieterse as much more than a regular customer.

“Pieter was one of those people who made every room brighter. Always willing to help, always with a smile, a joke and a heart bigger than he would ever admit,” the restaurant wrote.

The tribute described him as loyal, sincere and someone who spoke proudly of his wife, Marna, and their children, saying his love for his family was evident in everything he did.

Kilo Delta On Call, where Pieterse was known by his call sign “Whiskey 66”, also paid tribute, describing him as a familiar and well-respected member of the community whose kindness, friendship and presence touched countless lives.

“Your memory will live on in the hearts of our community,” the organisation said.

Pieterse is survived by his wife, Marna, their children Wihan, Amy, Divan and Ruan and extended family.

As tributes continue to pour in across social media, one message stands out above all others: Pieter Pieterse will be remembered not only for the fires he helped fight, but for the lives he touched through his kindness, humility and selfless service to his community.

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