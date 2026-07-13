Police open inquest after man's death near Lynnwood Road construction site

Police have opened an inquest following the death of a man who was discovered next to a sports ground on Lynnwood Road on Saturday, July 11.

Brooklyn police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that an inquest docket has been registered.

“Police have opened an inquest after a man was discovered at Lynnwood Road next to a sports ground on July 11. No arrest has been made, and investigations are ongoing,” said Sibeko.

When asked whether the man had fallen into an excavation at the site, Sibeko said investigations were still under way, and she could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident occurred near the corner of Lynnwood Road and Roper Street, where the Tshwane Metro is carrying out stormwater infrastructure upgrades and road widening as part of the ongoing A Re Yeng Line 2B project.

Following the incident, DA caucus leader Cilliers Brink and Ward 56 councillor Tiaan Dippenaar visited the scene.

In a statement, the DA said the man had died after falling into an open excavation at the construction site.

According to Brink, councillors warned that safety measures along the affected section of Lynnwood Road, between Herold Street and University Road, were inadequate to protect pedestrians.

“The party has called for the site to be secured and for steps to be taken to prevent similar incidents while investigations continue.”

Rekord has approached the metro for comment on the incident, the safety measures in place at the construction site, and whether any additional precautions have been implemented following the man’s death.

The metro’s response will be published once received.

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