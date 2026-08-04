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Beloved Hoërskool Waterkloof teacher remembered for her passion and dedication

Beloved Hoërskool Waterkloof teacher Elzeth van Zyl is being remembered for her passion, kindness and dedication.

1 hour ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
Beloved Hoërskool Waterkloof teacher remembered for her passion and dedication
Beloved Hoërskool Waterkloof teacher Elzeth van Zyl will be remembered for her passion for education and the lasting impact she made on her learners and colleagues. Photo: Hoërskool Waterkloof Facebook

The Hoërskool Waterkloof community is mourning the loss of beloved teacher Elzeth van Zyl, who is being remembered for the passion, kindness and unwavering dedication she showed to her learners and colleagues throughout her career.

While the school has not disclosed the circumstances surrounding her death, it is understood that Van Zyl had been battling cancer, although this has not been officially confirmed by the school or her family.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on social media, Hoërskool Waterkloof described Van Zyl as a devoted and passionate educator who lived out her calling with love and left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

“With great sadness we bid farewell to our beloved colleague, Miss Elzeth van Zyl,” the school wrote.

The tribute praised Van Zyl not only for sharing knowledge in the classroom but also for touching hearts, shaping lives, and leaving an enduring impression on her learners, colleagues, and the wider school community.

“She was a dedicated and passionate teacher who lived out her calling with love, care and unwavering commitment. She not only imparted knowledge, but also touched hearts, shaped lives and left a lasting impression on the lives of her learners, colleagues and everyone who knew her,” the school said.

Hoërskool Waterkloof said it is deeply grateful for the legacy Van Zyl leaves behind – one built on friendship, service, integrity and a sincere love for education.

“Her influence will continue to live on in the hearts of many,” the tribute continued.

The school also extended its heartfelt condolences to Van Zyl’s family, friends and loved ones, expressing the hope that they find comfort, peace and strength in the precious memories she leaves behind.

Ending the emotional farewell with the words “Forever blue, white and yellow,” the school said Van Zyl’s light and dedication would always be remembered.

The tribute concluded with the comforting words of Psalm 23:4:

“Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for You are with me.”

According to a memorial notice shared by her family, Van Zyl’s life will be celebrated at Doxa Deo Faerie Glen on Friday, 14 August, at 14:00. She is remembered as a beloved wife, mother, daughter and friend.

Also read: Electrocuted at Planet Fitness: Pretoria man finally discharged after month in hospital

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1 hour ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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