Beloved Hoërskool Waterkloof teacher remembered for her passion and dedication

The Hoërskool Waterkloof community is mourning the loss of beloved teacher Elzeth van Zyl, who is being remembered for the passion, kindness and unwavering dedication she showed to her learners and colleagues throughout her career.

While the school has not disclosed the circumstances surrounding her death, it is understood that Van Zyl had been battling cancer, although this has not been officially confirmed by the school or her family.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on social media, Hoërskool Waterkloof described Van Zyl as a devoted and passionate educator who lived out her calling with love and left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

“With great sadness we bid farewell to our beloved colleague, Miss Elzeth van Zyl,” the school wrote.

The tribute praised Van Zyl not only for sharing knowledge in the classroom but also for touching hearts, shaping lives, and leaving an enduring impression on her learners, colleagues, and the wider school community.

“She was a dedicated and passionate teacher who lived out her calling with love, care and unwavering commitment. She not only imparted knowledge, but also touched hearts, shaped lives and left a lasting impression on the lives of her learners, colleagues and everyone who knew her,” the school said.

Hoërskool Waterkloof said it is deeply grateful for the legacy Van Zyl leaves behind – one built on friendship, service, integrity and a sincere love for education.

“Her influence will continue to live on in the hearts of many,” the tribute continued.

The school also extended its heartfelt condolences to Van Zyl’s family, friends and loved ones, expressing the hope that they find comfort, peace and strength in the precious memories she leaves behind.

Ending the emotional farewell with the words “Forever blue, white and yellow,” the school said Van Zyl’s light and dedication would always be remembered.

The tribute concluded with the comforting words of Psalm 23:4:

“Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for You are with me.”

According to a memorial notice shared by her family, Van Zyl’s life will be celebrated at Doxa Deo Faerie Glen on Friday, 14 August, at 14:00. She is remembered as a beloved wife, mother, daughter and friend.

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