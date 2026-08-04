Intervention needed at Tweefontein Spruit cable theft hotspot

A stretch of the Tweefontein Spruit bordering the Faerie Glen Nature Reserve in the east of Pretoria has allegedly become a hub for cable theft, illegal occupation and environmental destruction.

This has prompted renewed calls for the Tshwane Metro to intervene before the situation spirals further out of control.

Ward 44 Councillor Samantha de la Rey has described the spruit as a ‘cable graveyard’. She alleged that stolen municipal electrical cables are being openly stripped and burnt in broad daylight, while illegal occupants continue to live in and around the greenbelt with little visible law enforcement.

The allegations come as more than 2 000 residents from Faerie Glen and surrounding suburbs have signed a petition, launched in November 2025, calling on the metro to remove illegal squatters occupying sections of the Tweefontein Spruit near Manitoba Drive and Atterbury Road.

According to the residents, some occupants have broken through the reserve’s perimeter fence to gain access, while others have established informal shelters inside the protected area.

De la Rey said the ongoing criminal activity has evolved beyond isolated incidents and now represents a serious threat to public safety, municipal infrastructure and the environment.

“The footage captured in the Tweefontein Spruit paints a disturbing picture. This is no longer an isolated incident,” she claimed.

“It has become an established criminal operation where stolen municipal infrastructure is destroyed in broad daylight. [This contributes] to ongoing cable theft, power outages and millions of rands in damages that are ultimately paid for by law-abiding residents through their rates and taxes,” De la Rey alleged.

According to De la Rey, repeated complaints from residents have yielded little meaningful enforcement action.

“Residents who pay some of the highest rates and property taxes in the city deserve better than watching criminals take control of public spaces while authorities fail to act,” she said.

She alleged that the illegal occupation has created significant health and safety risks, with open fires routinely used to burn insulation from stolen electrical cables.

“The fires release toxic smoke into surrounding neighbourhoods, pollute the environment and increase the risk of runaway veld fires threatening nearby homes.”

She added that the Tweefontein Spruit is subject to restricted access hours intended to protect both the environment and the public.

“These restrictions exist for the safety of both residents and the environment, yet they are not being enforced. TMPD must begin enforcing these access hours together with all applicable municipal by-laws relating to illegal occupation, illegal fires, environmental offences and criminal activity,” she said.

De la Rey called on the metro and the TMPD to immediately remove the illegal occupants, and enforce all applicable municipal by-laws and the restricted access hours for the spruit.

Authorities must also intensify operations against cable theft and the illegal stripping and burning of stolen cables. And last but not least: protect residents, public infrastructure and the environment from further harm.

“Every metre of cable burnt here represents another community left without services and another bill handed to the taxpayer. The rule of law cannot be optional. Residents deserve safe public spaces, protected infrastructure and a municipality that acts decisively against criminality,” De la Rey said.

Garsfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Aris Ruyter said law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders have been actively working hard trying to address illegal occupation along the spruit for several months.

Numerous joint operations have been conducted by the CPF alongside the police, TMPD, private security companies, nature conservation officials, Friends of the Tweefontein Spruit and the ward councillor.

“We have conducted numerous joint operations with SAPS to identify and clear problem areas, with repeated removals of vagrants and illegal shelters. Despite these efforts, many individuals return shortly after being displaced, often breaking fencing to regain access,” Ruyter said.

He stressed that the issue cannot be addressed by one organisation alone and requires ongoing co-operation between law enforcement, municipal departments and community organisations.

“The Garsfontein CPF continues to work with and support the relevant stakeholders, including TMPD, City of Tshwane Nature Conservation, the ward councillor, Friends of the Tweefontein Spruit and other appropriate community and security stakeholders,” he said.

According to Ruyter, the area needs regular monitoring, cleaning and operations and interventions to address the situation.

“Any ongoing illegal activity within the greenbelt is a concern from both a safety and environmental perspective.

“Apart from the possible criminal activity itself, residents are understandably concerned about unlawful occupation, fires or cable burning, environmental pollution and people moving through areas where access may not be authorised,” he explained.

Ruyter said CPF aims to prevent these concerns from escalating and to ensure that the greenbelt remains an area that the community can safely enjoy.

He acknowledged that breaches and damage to sections of the reserve’s perimeter fencing occur from time to time, creating uncontrolled access into the protected area.

“The fencing is generally maintained, and repairs are undertaken, but unfortunately new breaches occur,” he said.

He explained that infrastructure maintenance remains the responsibility of the relevant city departments and Nature Conservation.

“Defects and breaches are reported through the appropriate municipal channels, with local organisations such as Friends of the Tweefontein Spruit also playing an important role in identifying and reporting problems,” he said.

Ruyter said a multi-departmental organisational co-ordination between all role players is needed to secure the greenbelt.

“Going forward, we would like to see continued co-ordinated operations, improved monitoring of vulnerable areas, rapid repair of damaged infrastructure, ongoing clean-up and rehabilitation of the greenbelt, and appropriate enforcement where unlawful activity is identified,” he said.

He added that their experience – particularly from successful interventions in Sector 1 of Garsfontein – shows that the only sustainable way forward is continuous pressure and community involvement.

This means not allowing even one night of unchecked occupation and working collectively to upgrade and reinforce fencing to prevent easy re-entry, open the spruit and surrounding areas to the public, and encourage legitimate community use of the space. Visibility should be increased through the installation of cameras at entry points and key locations.

However, Ruyter said these measures are costly.

“While the CPF, SAPS, TMPD, and local security high companies remain committed to the effort, long-term success requires strong community support through active participation, donations, and sponsorships. If we stand together as one, we can reclaim the Tweefontein Spruit as a safe, clean, and accessible natural space for everyone.”

He added that the CPF will continue working with all stakeholders and the wider community to keep the greenbelt safe, clean and accessible for residents.

The metro and the TMPD had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication, despite several follow-up enquiries.

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