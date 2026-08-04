Police task team arrests five linked to murders of politicians

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has made a breakthrough in the murder of two Tshwane metro politicians.

The PKTT arrested five suspects linked to the murders of EFF member Aaron Makola and ANC Mamelodi ward councillor Thabang Masemola.

According to the national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, two suspects were arrested for the murder of Masemola.

“In the first case, GP PKTT recently arrested two suspects for the murder of Thabang Masemola, an ANC ward 10 councillor in the City of Tshwane. Masemola was murdered on July 8, 2025, in Mamelodi East,” Mathe explained.

She said the two suspects arrested include the alleged hitman and a woman who is believed to have played a role in planning the murder of the councillor.

“The pair will reappear before the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court where the PKTT will link the hitman, 41-year-old Vusimuzi Champ Gebuza, to two additional cases of murder and attempted murder of two other individuals.”

Mathe stated that these cases all took place in Mamelodi in 2023 and 2024.

In a separate incident, the Gauteng PKTT arrested three suspects for the murder of Makola over the weekend.

She said the suspects, aged 40, 42 and 44, were arrested and are expected to appear before the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Makola was found in a bush near Delmas, 20 days after he disappeared in Bronkhorstspruit.

He was discovered by members of the Gauteng PKTT on July 30, with preliminary investigations indicating that he had been shot before his body was dumped in the bush.

Makola was reported missing on July 10 in Bronkhorstspruit. His abandoned vehicle was discovered the next day.

The Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has commended the newly established Gauteng PKTT for making significant breakthroughs in investigations into the murders of political party members and ward councillors in Gauteng.

Dimpane has praised the dedication and professionalism of the task team.

“These breakthroughs demonstrate SAPS’ unwavering commitment to ensuring that those who commit violent crimes are tracked down and brought before the courts. We commend the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team for their tireless efforts and assure the families of the victims, as well as the people of Gauteng, that we remain resolute in our fight against violent crime and politically motivated killings.”

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