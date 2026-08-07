Police bust recovers R5m of lithium batteries in Ga-Rankuwa

A major police operation by the Tshwane Flying Squad resulted in the recovery of lithium batteries valued at about R5-million, along with several hijacked vehicles, stolen trailers and an unlicensed firearm.

The operation unfolded on August 5 after members of the Tshwane Flying Squad received information regarding a grey Toyota Prado that had been hijacked in Lenasia.

According to police, the owner of the vehicle was allegedly shot during the incident and left at the scene.

Flying Squad members tracked the vehicle to Soshanguve Ext 2B, where they found a man in possession of a Toyota vehicle key.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Frans Spang said that during questioning, the suspect allegedly informed officers that the vehicle was being kept at a property in Soshanguve Ext 3B.

Police proceeded to the address and found the hijacked vehicle on the premises. The vehicle was successfully opened using the key found in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect was immediately arrested for possession of a hijacked motor vehicle.

“During a further search of the property, officers discovered an Isuzu bakkie. A Girsan 9mm pistol was found inside the vehicle’s glove compartment. “The suspect allegedly claimed that the firearm belonged to a friend,” said Spang.

Spang said while officers were processing the scene, representatives from a private security company arrived and identified the Isuzu as a cloned version of one of their company vehicles.

He said the vehicle had been fitted with similar aerials and dashboard lights to resemble a legitimate security vehicle.

Further investigations at the property led to the recovery of two truck trailers that had reportedly been hijacked in Midrand.

The breakthrough did not end there as the arrested suspect provided information regarding a cache of hijacked lithium batteries hidden in Ga-Rankuwa Ext 13, behind a diesel filling station.

Flying Squad members followed up on the information and recovered the batteries, which are estimated to be worth R5-million.

“Police are continuing investigations to determine whether the suspect could be linked to other vehicle-related crimes and to trace possible accomplices,” said Spang.

He said the recovered Toyota Prado, Isuzu bakkie and the two trailers were impounded for further investigation, while the firearm was booked into police custody.

The lithium batteries were returned to their lawful owner after the necessary SAPS procedures were completed.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on charges including possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

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