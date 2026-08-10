Three suspects arrested after farmer allegedly attacked and robbed in Cullinan

Three suspects have been arrested following an alleged attack on a farm on the outskirts of Cullinan.

During the attack, a farmer was allegedly tied up, tortured and seriously assaulted before his home was ransacked.

The arrests followed an intelligence-driven operation by private security company Echo-1 after officers received information on Friday night about a criminal group allegedly planning to target a property in Cullinan.

According to Echo-1, a vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects was identified entering the area on Friday evening to drop off the alleged attackers.

Tactical units kept the vehicle under surveillance throughout the night.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the vehicle allegedly returned to collect the suspects.

Echo-1 said members intercepted the vehicle in Welbekend in the far east of Pretoria, where three suspects were arrested and found in possession of property believed to have been stolen.



A homeowner was found bound on his bed and seriously injured after allegedly being beaten, stabbed and tortured for several hours during the attack. PHOTO: Echo-1



Echo-1 said officers initially had to establish where the crime had occurred by analysing the recovered items and piecing together information gathered during the operation.

“The investigation led officers to a farmhouse on the outskirts of Cullinan, where they discovered the victim tied up on his bed and suffering from severe injuries.”

According to Echo-1, the victim had allegedly been beaten, stabbed, and tortured for several hours.

Emergency medical services treated the victim at the scene before he was transported for further medical care. His family later arrived at the property.

“The attackers allegedly ransacked the farmhouse and stole the victim’s bakkie before fleeing the scene.”

The three suspects remain in police custody while investigations continue.

Echo-1 said it will continue to monitor the case and work alongside law enforcement authorities as the investigation progresses.

Police have not yet responded to an enquiry.

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