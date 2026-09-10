Search launched for missing Mamelodi man

Police need help in locating Mpho Given George Malepe (29) from Mamelodi East Section SNS, who went missing on September 6.

He was last seen boarding a taxi to Pretoria at the Kempton Park taxi rank, going back to his grandmother’s home in Mamelodi.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Daphney Maila said the family reported him missing at Mamelodi police station after he did not return home.

Maila said the police have started investigating, and the case has been transferred to Kempton Park police station.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket hoodie and tracksuit pants.

According to his mother, Lillian Maselesele, she last spoke to her son on September 6 via a cellphone belonging to a security guard at Kempton Park mall.

She said the security guards at the mall found him sleeping and persuaded him to call her immediately.

Maselesele said that according to her son, he was on his way to visit her in Kagiso near Krugersdorp, not knowing she was in Mamelodi.

He was travelling by train, but trains were delayed that day, and he could not continue travelling as he had no money to pay for a taxi,” said Maselesele.

She said her son ended up sleeping at Kempton Park Mall, where he was later found by security guards.

“I forwarded a cash send of R100 to one of the security guards to pay a taxi fare for my son and travel back to Pretoria,” said Maselesele.

She explained to the security guard that he must personally pay for him at the taxi rank, as he is allegedly a drug addict, and might buy drugs.

His mother confirmed that the security guard paid the taxi driver and her son boarded the taxi safely back to Pretoria.

Unfortunately, he never arrived home.

Police reminded the public that there is no waiting period before a person can be reported missing.

Anyone with information about where he can be found is asked to call his mother on 062 521 7368 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the MySAPS App.

All information will be treated as confidential, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Do you have more information about the story?

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