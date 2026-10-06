Transformer fault leaves parts of north Pretoria without power

A fault involving Transformer A at the Wonderboom substation left parts of north Pretoria without electricity yesterday evening.

According to a Wonderboom Electricity Depot progress report on October 5, the outage affected several areas, including Magalieskruin and Sinoville.

Depot gives no restoration timeline

The electricity depot said the estimated restoration time was unknown.

“Team noted the trip and further feedback will be provided,” stated the progress report.

The fault was recorded as one medium-voltage outage, while no low-voltage blocks were reported at the time of the update.

For residents affected by the outage, the lack of a restoration estimate has added uncertainty.

https://x.com/CityTshwane/status/2107363268100575468?s=20

#PowerAlert – Sinoville Substation: The City is aware of power supply interruption affecting Annlin and Sinoville area. Team alerted to attend. ETR: not yet available — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) October 6, 2026

Resident Darika Malcom said the outage was disruptive, particularly for households that rely on electricity for their daily routines.

“We just want to know what is happening and when the electricity is expected to return,” said Malcom. “Not knowing how long we will be without power makes it difficult to plan.”

Metro urges caution around infrastructure

The metro’s teams are expected to continue assessing the fault and provide further feedback as work progresses.

The metro has advised residents in affected areas to treat electrical infrastructure as potentially dangerous and to report any faults through the Tshwane metro’s official reporting channels.

https://x.com/CityTshwane/status/2107184876835201257?s=20

#PowerAlert – Wonderboom Substation: The City is aware of power interruption affecting Wonderboom. The following areas might be affected:

Magalieskruin area

Sinoville area ETR: not yet known — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) October 5, 2026

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