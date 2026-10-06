Local newsNews

Beloved Affies matric learner dies a day after his 18th birthday

Kéan Botha, a promising hockey player and beloved Affies matric learner, died of cancer just a day after turning 18.

30 minutes ago
Corné vanZyl 1 minute read

Just a day after celebrating his 18th birthday, beloved Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies) matric learner Kéan Botha died following a battle with cancer on Sunday.

Kéan, a keen hockey player, represented the school’s first team and was named its most promising player in 2025.

In a heartfelt tribute, the school expressed its sadness at his death and extended its condolences to the Botha family and his friends.

“It is with sadness that we learned that Kéan Botha, a Grade 12 learner, lost his battle with cancer this past Sunday, a day after his 18th birthday,” the school said in a tribute translated from Afrikaans.

“We pray for the Lord’s comfort for the Botha family during this extremely difficult time. Affies extends its heartfelt sympathy to Kéan’s family and friends.”

The school concluded its tribute with “Heil die Affie” and the hashtag #LaatDaarLigWees.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
30 minutes ago
Corné vanZyl 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button