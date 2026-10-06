Beloved Affies matric learner dies a day after his 18th birthday

Just a day after celebrating his 18th birthday, beloved Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies) matric learner Kéan Botha died following a battle with cancer on Sunday.

Kéan, a keen hockey player, represented the school’s first team and was named its most promising player in 2025.

In a heartfelt tribute, the school expressed its sadness at his death and extended its condolences to the Botha family and his friends.

“It is with sadness that we learned that Kéan Botha, a Grade 12 learner, lost his battle with cancer this past Sunday, a day after his 18th birthday,” the school said in a tribute translated from Afrikaans.

“We pray for the Lord’s comfort for the Botha family during this extremely difficult time. Affies extends its heartfelt sympathy to Kéan’s family and friends.”

The school concluded its tribute with “Heil die Affie” and the hashtag #LaatDaarLigWees.

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