What's On in Pretoria?

THURSDAY

Kaalwoorde Open Mic @ Railways Café Irene

Het jy ’n waardering vir digkuns? Wil jy graag deel wees van ’n aand waar jy na verskillende digters kan luister en self kan besluit wie is die beste? Bring jou rooiwyn-vriende en kom kies wie jy dink die aand moet wen! As jy wil deelneem: Stuur ’n e-pos aan info@kaalwoorde.co.za. Begin 18:00–10:30. Navrae: 084 018 5098.

FRIDAY

2nd Unisa African Music Festival @ ZK Matthews Great Hall, Unisa Muckleneuk Campus – Aug 21–22

Featuring iconic Freshlyground and African guitarist ‘Louis Mhlanga’ will be performing together with musicians playing mbira, marimba, bow and percussion instruments. Gala on Aug 22. Other musicians include ‘Solomon Mudavanhu’, ‘Laina Gumboreshumba’, ‘Mike Sibanda’ will lead the Totem Marimba Band, Othnell ‘Mangoma’ Moyo, drumming ensemble Uhuru, ‘Nomapostile Nyiki’, ‘Mudavanhu Magaya’ and ‘RUmband.’ Starts 18:00. Tickets via Quicket. Enquiries: Tommy Huma 072 218 6197 or 012 429 3981 or Edgar Rathelele 063 731 5456.

An Exclusive Evening with Dricus du Plessis @ Barnyard Theatre Menlyn

Hear first-hand from a world champion whose journey of determination, discipline, and success has captured the attention of audiences around the globe. Starts 18:00. Tickets on https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/show.aspx?sid=1405&vid=25 Enquiries: 012 880 2727.

Jak de Priester Van Sally tot Somerset-Wes @ Centurion Teater

’n Viering van 25 jaar se musiek en stories. Die aand sluit ook bekendstelling van sy boek, Jak de Priester – Van Sally tot Somerset-Wes, in. ’n Persoonlike huldeblyk aan sy lewe, loopbaan en die stories agter die musiek. Begin om 19:30. Kaartjies via Quicket. Navrae: 063 376 4982.

Moonlight Festival @ Riverside Castle, Plot 204, Graham Road, Zwavelpoort

Join us for a magical evening under the stars, filled with delicious food, refreshing drinks, live music, and great company. Live music and food stalls. 16:00–21:00. Bookings: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/383436-riverside-castle-moonlight-festival/#/ Enquiries: 082 771 4626.

SATURDAY

3rd Annual Potjiekos Competition @ Hennie’s Jolly Prawn, 32 Boundary Road, Knoppieslaagte

Hosted by Olievenhoutbosch CPF. Amazing raffle prizes up for grabs, enter, visit and support the market, with music and more! All funds raised go towards the Olievenhoutbosch CPF Sector 1 and their charity arm, Heartbeat. Secure kiddies play area. All Blacks vs Springboks on big screen. Starts 10:00. Enter: https://forms.gle/regSdfzwnb9qsftg8. Enquiries: info@olievenhoutboschcpf.co.za

Dozi @ Railways Café Irene, 2 Hack Road

Limited-seated performance offers a rare opportunity to experience ‘Dozi’ up close in the unique atmosphere of Railways Café. No under 18s! Starts 20:00. Tickets www.railwayscafe.co.za Enquiries: 084 018 5098.

Life is Beautiful Ladies High Tea @ Lynnwoodrif Geloofsfamilie, 269 Lancia Street, Lynnwood Ridge

Hosted by Sungardens Palliative Care. Each hostess will host and decorate her own table of 10 guests, making every table a unique celebration of creativity and community. Dress theme: Hats & Heels. Starts 09:30 for 10:00. RSVP: marketing@sungardens.org.za.

Yoga Charity Event @ Border Collie Rescue La Brie Kennels, Plot 61, 40th Avenue, Doornkloof

Hosted by Border Collie Rescue & YogaSteps. Join us for some yoga and ‘beeeeeg stretches’. Bring a box of treats, dog food, toys, blankets & bedding or buy at the shop. 11:00 to 11:45 Yoga (beginner friendly), 12:00 to 13:00 treat the collies, walk/brush/play ball *NB Yoga is for people, no dogs*. Enquiries: 082 887 9668.

SUNDAY

Pretoria Mannekoor XXXI Konsert @ Valleisig NG Gemeente

Koor vier 31 jaar van sang, vriendskappe, lag en gemeenskap saam. Begin om 15:00. Kaartjies by Quicket of by die deur. Navrae: 083 579 5798.

COMING SOON

Night Race @ 14 Baltimore Road, Pierre van Ryneveld – Aug 26

Part of the PVR Dorpsfees. Live music, family fun, food stalls. Starts 18:30. Enquiries: info@pvrdorpsfees.co.za.

Blues by die Kruispad Vol. 2 @ Fairtree Atterbury Teater – 28 Aug

Beleef die tydlose musiek van blues- en bluesrock-legendes soos Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix en Joe Bonamassa. Met: Nelmarie Rabie (sang), Christiaan Rabie (kitaar en sang), Marcel Dednam (klavier, keys en agtergrondsang), Deryn Dednam (saksofoon en agtergrondsang), Werner Spies (baskitaar) en Peter Auret (dromme). Begin om 19:00. Kaartjies by seatme.co.za. Navrae: 012 942 5951.

Bos Boogie Music Festival @ 301 Moepel Street, Derdepoort – Aug 28–30

18 bands over 3 days including Jan Blohm, Radio Kalahari Orkes, Droom Sindroom, Takhaar and more! Download AMFI app to buy tickets. Enquiries: 082 698 8450.

Market@Magalies, 717 21st Avenue, Rietfontein – Aug 28–Sep 1

Tea garden, handmade products include steelwork, woodwork and upholstery. Fundraiser for Magalies Special School. Enquiries: marketatmagalies@gmail.com

Wonderliggie Craft & Food Market @ NG Kerk Wonderpark, Amandasig – Aug 28–Sept 5

Mark, teetuin, wegneemetes. Sondag 30 Aug slegs erediens. 29 Aug Skaap spitbraai, volkspele, Voortrekkers. 5 Sept: Spesiale trekkings, rugby op die grootskerm (Bokke vs All Blacks) en braai. Navrae: 083 266 2804.

Boeremark @ Voortrekkermonument – Aug 29

Begin 07:00–12:00. Ondersteun plaaslike boere, vele stalletjies met vars produkte en handgemaakte items. Navrae: 012 326 6770.

Kermis @ Woord en Geloof gemeente, 154 Daan de Wetrylaan, Akasia – Aug 29

Kom geniet ’n dag vol pret, gemeenskap en geloof. Stalletjies, live musiek, pryse en kinderpret. Vanaf 09:00. Navrae: 072 645 1658.

Night Market @ 14 Baltimore Road, Pierre van Ryneveld – Aug 29

Part of PVR Dorpsfees. Live music, food stalls, family fun. Starts 16:00–21:00. Enquiries: info@pvrdorpsfees.co.za.

PADELGIN @ VAPC Groenkloof, Totius Street – Aug 29

Bring your friends, make new ones and settle in for an afternoon of social padel, a court-side DJ and Ginologist. Dress code: All White. Starts 14:00–17:00. Buy tickets via Playtomic App. Enquiries: 072 913 6002.

Parkinson’s Support Group & Free Workshop Launch @ The Capital Menlyn Maine, 194 Bancor Avenue – Aug 29

If you or a loved one is living with Parkinson’s in Pretoria or surrounds, join the first weekly Parkinson’s Support Group & Free Rehab Workshop. Guest speaker: Dr Riaan van Coller. Starts 09:00–12:00. Enquiries: 083 258 3604.

Roadhogs Bikers Festival @ Wondermil, plot 145 Wallmansthall Road, Waterval – Aug 29

Fun games & exciting lucky draws, unique stalls and live entertainment. Starts 08:00. Enquiries: 072 553 8170

New World Championship Yard Sale @ Parking lot, New World Menlyn shop 139A – Aug 29–30

Expect exceptional prices on appliances, electronics, TVs, audio, gaming, gadgets, watches, home products, and more. Also: food stalls, sporting challenges and family activities, giveaways and competitions, spend-to-win opportunities, live entertainment and performances, brand activations. Starts 09:00–16:30. Enquiries: 012 368 1104.

Transoranje Fun Run @ 855 WF Nkomo Street – Aug 29

Lace up your running shoes and join us for a morning of fun and community spirit while supporting the learners of Transoranje School for the Deaf! Medals for all finishers. Scan the QR code on poster to register.

Die Woelige Moot Market @ Toutrek Park, 14th Avenue, Rietfontein – Aug 29

Support local, lots of stalls including food corner and arts & crafts. Bar on premises. Bring your dog on a leash. Starts 08:00–14:00. Enquiries: Teresa 081 867 9986 or WhatsApp 082 049 1578.

Devine Market @ 203 Lynnwood Road, Brooklyn – Aug 30

Unique and handmade goods for sale, children art welcome, coffee shop. Starts 10:00–15:00. Enquiries: Rici 072 324 0481.

The Staccatos @ Menlyn Barnyard, corner of Atterbury & Lois – Aug 30

The Staccatos celebrate 65 years of music and uphold their reputation as South Africa’s longest-running band. Back by Popular demand with a fresh playlist packed with roof-raising hits. Starts 15:00. Tickets on www.barnyard.co.za Enquiries: 012 880 2727.

Olifanttafel @ Hoërskool Tuine – 2–3 Sept

Raak ontslae van enige oortollige goed jou huis en skenk dit aan die skool. Enigiets is welkom. Alle donasies kan by Juffrou Ströh, kamer C01 ingegee word. Donasies sluit 31 Augustus. Begin 14:15–15:00.

Krieketfees 2026 @ Laerskool Skuilkrans – 4 Sept–31 Okt

Grootste 6-aan-’n-kant krieketfees in SA. Speelgeleenthede aan sowat 200 spelers in ongeveer 120 wedstryde. Vrydae 18:00–22:00; Saterdae 08:00–16:00. Skolespanne welkom. Navrae: Werner 060 375 5898 of sport@skuilkrans.com