Road crews roll into The Orchards and Chantelle

Residents of The Orchards are welcoming road maintenance work as metro teams move into the suburb to tackle deteriorating roads and improve conditions for motorists and pedestrians.

The road repairs form part of ongoing efforts by the metro to improve the condition of roads and ensure that residents can travel more safely and conveniently through their neighbourhoods.

According to the MMC for Roads and Transport, Tlangi Mogale, teams were deployed to Chantelle and The Orchards, where work included repairs along Longmore Road.

The maintenance is expected to improve the condition of the affected road and address sections that have become worn and difficult for motorists to navigate.

Mogale said the work forms part of the metro’s broader commitment to maintaining and improving the city’s road network.

The focus on residential streets is particularly important for communities such as The Orchards, where damaged road surfaces can affect daily commutes, public transport operations and access to homes and businesses.

For residents, the road repairs are a welcome development after concerns about the condition of roads in the area.

The Orchards resident Dimakatso Moepya said the work was encouraging and would make a noticeable difference to motorists who use Longmore Road regularly.

“Residents have been asking for attention to the roads, so it is good to see teams on the ground doing something about it. We hope the work is completed properly and that the road will remain in good condition,” said Moepya.

Another resident, Kelebogile Aphane, said road maintenance was important for both motorists and pedestrians.

“We use these roads every day to get to work, school and other places. When the roads are damaged, it becomes difficult to drive safely, especially when you are trying to avoid potholes. We appreciate seeing the repairs taking place,” said Aphane.

The deployment of maintenance teams comes as the metro continues to face pressure to improve service delivery and address infrastructure concerns across the north.

Road maintenance remains a key concern for many communities, with residents regularly reporting potholes, damaged surfaces and other problems affecting local roads.

The metro has urged communities to continue reporting road-related problems so that maintenance teams can identify areas requiring attention.

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