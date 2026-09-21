Pretoria West officers named Vispol Team of the Year for recovering hijacked cars

Three officers from the Pretoria West Police Station Vispol Team were named Vispol Team of the Year at the Tshwane District Excellence Awards for tracing and recovering hijacked vehicles.

Constables Chokwe, Lebese and Chauke received the awards in recognition of their dedication to recovering hijacked vehicles during the 2025/26 financial year.

The officers partnered with security companies operating in their policing area. The partnership yielded fruit in a short space of time, reducing carjackings in the area.

Station commander Colonel Magaret Nkwane applauded her members for their hard work and dedication in executing their duties to reduce carjackings in the Pretoria West precinct, praising them for swiftly recovering most vehicles hijacked in the area.

“A very proud moment for the station for achieving such acknowledgement from the district. The members pledged to continue doing the most in their duties to reduce crime in the area, ensuring motorists’ safety and security in the precinct,” Nkwane said.

Pretoria West remains carjacking hotspot

First-quarter crime statistics released by the SAPS indicate Pretoria West remains a hijacking hotspot despite improvements elsewhere.

The 2026/27 batch of stats, looking at crimes reported between April and June 2026, indicated that carjackings reported to the Pretoria West police decreased from 43 cases to 40.

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