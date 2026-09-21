Man killed, two injured after car slams into tree in horrific Centurion crash

A man in his 40s was killed and two other men were injured when their vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree near Erasmia on Sunday evening.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Centurion responded to the serious collision on the M26, on the outskirts of Centurion, at approximately 21:00.

According to CERT, the light motor vehicle was carrying three occupants when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

A man in his 40s sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The two surviving occupants, a man in his 20s and another in his 40s, sustained moderate injuries.

They received medical treatment and were stabilised at the scene before being transported to a nearby healthcare facility for further care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

Police attended the scene and opened an investigation into the incident.

Tshwane Emergency Services, the Tshwane Metro Police Department, ER24, Emergency Medical Solutions, Vision Tactical, Laudium Disaster Management, First Help Towing, the South African Police Service, SDS Protection and Forensic Pathology Services were among those who assisted at the scene.

The Community Emergency Response Team extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wished the two injured men a full and speedy recovery.

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