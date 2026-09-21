Air Force Base Waterkloof hosts spectacular AAD 2026 public air show

Thousands of spectators gathered at Air Force Base Waterkloof on Saturday, September 19, for the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 public air show.

From the first aircraft taking to the skies to the final aerobatic displays, the event offered a combination of technology and entertainment, captivating aviation enthusiasts and families alike.

Simon and Madeleine du Plessis Photo: Elize Parker Lucille Kanter Photo: Elize Parker Kaylen du Rand, Daniel Swart and Muller Jacobs Photo: Elize Parker

The morning opened with a cavalcade of emergency vehicles before attention shifted upwards as aircraft began filling the skies above Waterkloof.

Among the aircraft on display was the Savannah, while the Rooivalk attack helicopter provided one of the day’s most impressive military aviation sights.

The air show at the AAD 2026 brought one of the most anticipated sights, the South African Air Force 2 Squadron Saab Gripen. Photo: Elize Parker

A Gazelle helicopter had a chase around with a gyrocopter at the air show to the delight of fans. Photo: Elize Parker

The crowd was also treated to a fly-by by a Boeing 737-300. The airliner passed over the spectators, giving them a rare opportunity to see the aircraft at close quarters from the ground.

Mass jump and race thrill crowd

A mass parachute jump saw members of the 44 Parachute Regiment, the Special Task Force and civilian parachutists take to the skies together before landing safely. The synchronised descent created a spectacular scene as parachutes opened across the sky.

A mass jump of more than 50 parachutists coloured the air above Waterkloof Air base as part of an opening feature. Photo: Elize Parker

The aerial entertainment reached another high point with the appearance of The Marksmen aerobatic team. The three red aircraft swept across the sky in a display of formation flying and precision, becoming one of the day’s major crowd-pleasers.

The marvelous Marksmen showing off their spectacular looping skills at the air show. Photo: Elize Parker

Three members of the Soshanguve Veterans Walking Club visited the show: Denise Bambo, Florence Mmela and Masebalo Mokale. Photo: Elize Parker

On the ground, an unusual contest provided its own share of excitement. André van Zyl manned a Magni gyrocopter for a race against a Porsche. In the contest between the aircraft and the classic sports car, the Porsche crossed the finish line first.

Elsa-Mari and Hugo Riekert from Lyttelton. Photo: Elize Parker

Jordan Sfarnas, Jessie Woolff and David Turner Photo: Elize Parker

Puseletso and Shokie Maredi from Soshanguve. Photo: Elize Parker

The gyrocopter was also involved in further demonstrations involving a Maserati and a Gazelle helicopter, with pilot Juba Joubert in the seat of the helicopter.

Interactive exhibits highlight defence

While the air show provided the spectacle, the wider AAD exhibition offered visitors a closer look at the technology behind the aviation and defence industries.

The general exhibition featured everything from drone security systems and executive rotorcraft to civil aviation safety products and artificial intelligence-powered drones.

Sharne and Scarlet Pieterse from Centurion. Photo: Elize Parker

For many visitors, the hands-on flight simulators proved particularly popular. Long queues formed as members of the public waited for the chance to sit behind the controls and test virtual piloting skills.

The exhibition also placed a strong emphasis on education and the next generation of aviation and science professionals.

Hangar 7 was home to learners taking part in hands-on science experiments, giving young visitors an opportunity to explore science and technology in a practical setting.

In the general aviation park, aviation enthusiasts could examine products and services designed for the civil aviation sector, while Hangar 2 presented a major showcase of tactical hardware and international defence partnerships.

The public air show followed the AAD trade exhibition, which brought aviation, aerospace and defence professionals and delegations together at Waterkloof.

Lieutenant-General Carl Moatshe, chief of the South African Air Force, welcomed delegations to AAD 2026 and described the exhibition as a meeting point for the aviation community.

: Hubert Meister Photo: Elize Parker

Moatshe stressed the importance of partnerships in dealing with an increasingly complex aviation and defence environment.

“We need to take hands in these complex environments because we need partnerships. Behind every person in an aircraft is a whole team of professionals and that is also what we are celebrating today,” he said.

He said the precision seen during the flying displays demonstrated the importance of co-operation and technological development.

“For this sort of precision brought to life for aerobatic skill, we need to explore and discover shared technologies,” he said.

As the crowds looked skyward throughout the day, the message was clear: aviation is about far more than the aircraft in the air. Behind every flight is a network of pilots, engineers, technicians, scientists and other professionals whose work makes each display possible.

Click here to see a video of a display at the Air Show:

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