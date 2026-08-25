Menlo Park residents celebrate demolition of former Scout Hall

The demolition of the long-abandoned municipal property in Menlo Park has been welcomed by residents after years of complaints about the condition and activities at the site.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller confirmed the demolition and thanked residents for supporting a petition to remove the building.

Muller also thanked residents for signing the petition after years of complaints about the property.

The property, known as the remainder of Erf 757 Menlo Park, had previously been the subject of concerns about illegal occupation, dumping, informal business activities and alleged criminal activity.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said its Waste Management Department inspected the property on August 13, before a joint clean-up operation with the TMPD on August 14.

Mashigo added that the property was included in the metro’s rotational deployment programme for personnel and waste removal equipment.

The initial clean-up focused on removing waste that could be transported using available flatbed vehicles.

Mashigo said the illegal dumping team would be deployed within two weeks to remove remaining waste requiring specialised equipment, including TLBs and tipper trucks.

He added that a follow-up inspection will assess the site’s condition and determine whether further intervention is required.

The spokesperson said the site would continue to be monitored through the metro’s monthly rotational programme to help prevent further illegal dumping and identify recurring problems.

He also confirmed that access points had been secured with the ward counciller’s assistance by chaining and locking them.

Mashigo said any action relating to unlawful occupation of municipal property followed the applicable legal and administrative processes.

“The city has also noted reports of informal business activity, including an alleged car-washing operation, and said these would be assessed by relevant departments and law enforcement authorities.”

He said any confirmed illegal connections or unauthorised use of municipal services would be addressed through the appropriate enforcement and disconnection processes.

The remaining clean-up is expected to be followed by an inspection within seven working days to assess the site and determine whether further action is required.

“The site will thereafter remain subject to monthly scouting and inspections under the city’s rotational deployment programme.”

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