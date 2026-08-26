Pretoria man killed in motorcycle accident

A 46-year-old man died following a collision involving his motorcycle and a light motor vehicle in Elardus Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Sheldon Lombard said paramedics responded to the intersection of Delmas Road and Barnard Street at approximately 16:00.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the motorcyclist in cardiac arrest and immediately began resuscitation efforts.

Despite their efforts, the man was declared dead at the scene.

“On arrival, paramedics found the motorcyclist in a state of cardiac arrest. Resuscitation efforts were initiated.

“However, despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the patient was subsequently declared deceased on the scene.”

The driver of the light motor vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Lombard said the exact circumstances surrounding the collision were unknown and would form part of an investigation by the South African Police Service.

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