What's On in Pretoria?

FRIDAY

Blues by die Kruispad Vol. 2 @ Fairtree Atterbury Teater, 4 Daventry Street, Lynnwood Manor

Beleef die tydlose musiek van blues- en bluesrock-legendes soos Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix en Joe Bonamassa. Met: Nelmarie Rabie (sang), Christiaan Rabie (kitaar en sang), Marcel Dednam (klavier, keys en agtergrondsang), Deryn Dednam (saksofoon en agtergrondsang), Werner Spies (baskitaar/kontrabas) en Peter Auret (tromme). Begin om 19:00. Kaartjies by seatme.co.za. Navrae: 012 942 5951.

Read more: Blues alles behalwe dood in Pretoria

Bos Boogie Music Festival @ 301 Moepel Street, Derdepoort – Aug 28–30

18 bands over 3 days including Jan Blohm, Radio Kalahari Orkes, Droom Sindroom, Takhaar and more! Download AMFI app to buy tickets. Enquiries: 082 698 8450.

Bosveldterapie Basaar @ Hervormde Kerk Swartkop, 107 Irelandlaan, Eldoraigne

Van heerlike eetgoed en unieke stalletjies tot lekker geselskap in ’n Bosveld-atmosfeer – daar is iets vir die hele familie! Begin 14:00. Navrae: 012 654 3471.

Market@Magalies, 717 21st Avenue, Rietfontein – Aug 28–Sep 1

Tea garden; handmade products include steelwork, woodwork and upholstery. Fundraiser for Magalies Special School. Enquiries: marketatmagalies@gmail.com

Plantland Tree Festival @ Cnr of Atterbury & Olympus – Aug 28–30

Come celebrate the beauty, importance, and lasting legacy of trees. Attractions: Gardening advice, exciting exhibitors, delicious food, family entertainment, and plenty of ideas. Starts 08:00–17:00. Enquiries: 012 549 2128.

Wonderliggie Craft & Food Market @ NG Kerk Wonderpark, Amandasig – Aug 28–Sept 5

Mark, teetuin en wegneemetes. Sondag 30 Aug slegs erediens. 29 Aug Skaapspitbraai, volkspele en Voortrekkers. 5 Sept: Spesiale trekkings, rugby op die grootskerm (Bokke vs All Blacks) en braai. Sien tye op plakkaat. Navrae: 083 266 2804.

SATURDAY

Boeremark @ Voortrekkermonument, Eeufeesweg

Begin 07:00–12:00. Ondersteun plaaslike boere, vele stalletjies met vars produkte en handgemaakte items. Navrae: 012 326 6770.

Kermis @ Woord en Geloof gemeente, 154 Daan de Wetrylaan, Akasia

Kom geniet ’n dag vol pret, gemeenskap en geloof. Stalletjies, live musiek, pryse en kinderpret. Vanaf 09:00. Navrae: 072 645 1658.

Night Market @ 14 Baltimore Road, Pierre van Ryneveld

Part of PVR Dorpsfees. Live music, food stalls and family fun. Starts 16:00–21:00. Enquiries: info@pvrdorpsfees.co.za.

PADELGIN @ VAPC Groenkloof, Totius Street

Bring your friends, make new ones and settle in for an afternoon of social padel, a court-side DJ and a ginologist. Dress code: All White. Starts 14:00–17:00. Buy tickets via Playtomic App. Enquiries: 072 913 6002.

Parkinson’s Support Group & Free Workshop Launch @ The Capital Menlyn Maine, 194 Bancor Avenue

If you or a loved one is living with Parkinson’s in Pretoria or the surrounds, join the first weekly Parkinson’s Support Group & Free Rehab Workshop. Guest speaker: Dr Riaan van Coller. Starts 09:00–12:00. Enquiries: 083 258 3604.

Roadhogs Bikers Festival @ Wondermil, Plot 145 Wallmansthall Road, Waterval

Fun games & exciting lucky draws, unique stalls and live entertainment. Starts 08:00. Enquiries: 072 553 8170

New World Championship Yard Sale @ Parking lot, New World Menlyn shop 139A

Expect exceptional prices on appliances, electronics, TVs, audio, gaming, gadgets, watches, home products, and more. Also: food stalls, sporting challenges and family activities, giveaways and competitions, spend-to-win opportunities, live entertainment and performances, brand activations. Starts 09:00–16:30. Enquiries: 012 368 1104.

Transoranje Fun Run @ 855 WF Nkomo Street

Lace up your running shoes and join us for a morning of fun and community spirit while supporting the learners of Transoranje School for the Deaf! Medals for all finishers. Scan the QR code on the poster to register.

Die Woelige Moot Market @ Toutrek Park, 14th Avenue, Rietfontein

Support local: lots of stalls including a food corner and arts & crafts. Bar on premises. Bring your dog on a leash. Starts 08:00–14:00. Enquiries: Teresa 081 867 9986 or WhatsApp 082 049 1578.

SUNDAY

Devine Market @ 203 Lynnwood Road, Brooklyn

Unique and handmade goods for sale, children’s art welcome and a coffee shop. Starts 10:00–15:00. Enquiries: Rici 072 324 0481.

Linton’s Corner Spring Run @ Linton’s Corner Shopping Centre, Equestria

Shake off the winter blues and run into spring. Distances: 5/10/21km. Race entries at Run Away Sport 012 361 3733. Starts 06:00. Race number collection Aug 28–30.

The Staccatos @ Menlyn Barnyard, corner of Atterbury & Lois

The Staccatos celebrate 65 years of music & uphold their reputation as South Africa’s longest-running band. Back by popular demand with a fresh playlist packed with roof-raising hits. Starts 15:00. Tickets: www.barnyard.co.za. Enquiries: 012 880 2727.

COMING SOON

Olifanttafel @ Hoërskool Tuine, Bonrmanstraat 225, Pretoria Tuine – 2–3 Sept

Raak ontslae van enige oortollige goed in jou huis en skenk dit aan die skool. Enigiets is welkom. Alle donasies kan by Juffrou Ströh, kamer C01 ingegee word. Donasies sluit 31 Augustus. Begin 14:15–15:00.

Krieketfees 2026 @ Laerskool Skuilkrans, 36 Gracelaan, Murrayfield – 4 Sept–31 Okt

Grootste 6-aan-’n-kant krieketfees in SA. Speelgeleenthede aan sowat 200 spelers in ongeveer 120 wedstryde. Vrydae 18:00–22:00; Saterdae 08:00–16:00. Skolespanne welkom. Navrae: Werner 060 375 5898 of sport@skuilkrans.com

Lentefees @ NG Skuilkrans, h/v Jan Albertstraat en Cussionialaan, Val De Grace – 4–5 Sept

Vrydag 16:00 trompoppiesvertoning, quiz en braai. Saterdag 08:00 pretloop. Stalletjies open 09:00. Lyndans 10:00. Juniorkoosfees met 7 skoolkore. Country & Western-tema, stalletjies, tuisgebak- en lekkergoedtafel gaan kreun onder verskeidenheid lekkernye. Tradisionele gunstelinge en moderne kos soos Popping Boba Craft Soda. Navrae: 083 289 5324.

Oosterfees @ NG Oosterlig, 469 Leastraat, Waterkloof Glen – 4 Sept

Kom nes jy is en ervaar ‘Community’ met heerlike kos, stalletjies, pretpark, live musiek en craft bier-kuiertuin. Begin 17:00–21:00. Kaartjies via Quicket. Navrae: 012 993 5437.

Smulfees Nagmark @ Hoërskool Waterkloof, h/v Boeingstraat en Solomon Mahlangu-rylaan – 4 Sept

Groot verskeidenheid kosstalletjies, produkte en vermaak vir hele gesin. Hekke open 16:00–23:00. Kaartjies beskikbaar https://klofies.eventsuite.pro/events/smulfees-2026 Navrae: 012 347 0277.

Basaar en Lentemark @ NG Kerk Kloofsig, H/v Drois en Unionlane – 5 Sept

Kom geniet lekkernye van jafels tot kerrie en rys; staan ’n kans om ’n 23kg-skaap of een van twee boeke te wen. Begin 08:00–13:00. Navrae: 012 664 3271.

Lentemark @ Waverley Presbyterian Church, 71 Codonialaan, Moregloed – 5 Sept

Kosstalletjies, springkasteel vir jongspan, unieke plaaslike skatte en live vermaak. Begin om 08:30–14:30. Navrae: 061 902 0023.

Picnic Club Spring Edition @ Smuts House Museum – Sep 5

Good food, live music with Jack Parow, Loufi, Koos Kombuis, and more! Rugby on the big screen. Starts 10:00. Tickets on Howler. Enquiries: 079 393 3282.

Menlo Vinyl Record Fair @ Capital Craft, Greenlyn Village Shopping Centre – Sep 6

Come hunt rare pressings or rediscover forgotten classics. Starts 10:00. Enquiries: 081 877 6924.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel