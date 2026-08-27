Hatfield club owner disputes Tshwane’s brothel allegations

The owner of a Hatfield adult entertainment club has disputed allegations that the establishment is an illegal brothel, saying it has operated for 34 years and remains open while paperwork is being resolved with the City of Tshwane.

The City recently disconnected the water and electricity supply to the establishment, known as Flamingo, following a multidisciplinary compliance inspection.

Tshwane councillor Cobus Coetzee alleged that the business was operating as an illegal brothel, owed approximately R3.2 million in municipal arrears and had an illegal water connection.

According to Coetzee, the inspection uncovered several alleged instances of non-compliance, including incorrect zoning, a lack of approved building plans, no valid trading licence and failure to comply with essential fire-safety requirements.

He said fire and health prohibition notices were served on the premises, while the City’s health officials issued a R5 000 fine for allegedly operating without a Certificate of Acceptability.

Municipal teams subsequently disconnected the property’s water and electricity supply.

Owner Pieter Crous, however, rejected the description of the establishment as a brothel.

Crous said he had owned and operated the club for the past 34 years and had about 20 licences and other approvals relating to its operation.

He maintained that the premises had always been zoned and operated as an adult entertainment club, not a brothel.

Crous said he was in the process of sorting out the relevant paperwork with the City of Tshwane.

He added that the club remained open and was operating as normal despite the enforcement action.

Flamingo 1333 has also issued a public statement acknowledging the compliance concerns raised during the inspection.

“Jokes aside, we hear the genuine concerns and are taking the compliance matters seriously,” the statement read.

The venue said it was working with the relevant departments, making improvements where necessary and ensuring that it moved forward responsibly.

It maintained that Flamingo was an adult dancing and entertainment venue and not a brothel, adding that it had been part of Pretoria’s nightlife for 34 years.

Flamingo thanked those who had supported the venue and acknowledged Crous’s decades of commitment, as well as the contribution of its loyal staff and patrons.

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