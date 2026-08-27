LOOK UP: ‘Almost blood moon’ to appear over Pretoria tonight

Pretoria residents are in for a spectacular sight tonight as a deep partial lunar eclipse transforms the full moon into what astronomers have dubbed an “almost blood moon”.

While the full moon will rise on Thursday evening, the eclipse will only become visible during the early hours of Friday, August 28.

According to Timeanddate.com, the moon will begin entering the faint outer part of Earth’s shadow at 03:23. This penumbral phase may initially be difficult to notice with the naked eye.

The main spectacle begins at 04:33, when part of the moon enters Earth’s darker central shadow. As the eclipse progresses, most of the lunar surface could take on a reddish or orange appearance.

Maximum eclipse in Pretoria is expected at 06:12, when the moon will be very low on the western horizon. Timeanddate.com calculates the local eclipse magnitude at 0.930, meaning about 93% of the moon’s diameter will be covered by Earth’s dark shadow.

Globally, about 96.2% of the moon will be covered at the eclipse’s peak, according to Space.com. This is why the event has been described as an “almost blood moon” rather than a total lunar eclipse.

The moon will officially reach its full phase at 06:18 and set over Pretoria at approximately 06:25. Residents will therefore not see the remainder of the eclipse once the moon disappears below the horizon.

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth moves between the sun and a full moon, causing Earth’s shadow to fall across the lunar surface. The red or orange colour is created when sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere before reaching the moon.

Residents hoping to catch the best view should find an elevated or open location with an unobstructed view towards the west. Buildings, trees and hills could block the eclipse because the moon will be only about 2.2 degrees above the horizon at maximum.

No protective eyewear is required to view a lunar eclipse. It is safe to watch with the naked eye, although binoculars or a telescope could provide a clearer view.

Weather forecasts suggest mostly clear conditions during the early hours of Friday, but local cloud, haze or mist could still affect visibility.

Key viewing times for Pretoria:

Penumbral eclipse begins: 03:23

Partial eclipse begins: 04:33

Maximum visible eclipse: 06:12

Full moon: 06:18

Moonset: 06:25

Also read: Snow expected in Gauteng AGAIN? Here is what the early forecast shows

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.