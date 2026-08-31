Police warn learners: Bullying is a crime

In recent community engagement and with Women’s Month nearing its end, the Pretoria West Police have ensured that the message of zero tolerance towards abuse rings true.

It was a joint effort by the Pretoria West Police’s Social Crime Prevention Team, Folang Clinic, the Somalian Association in South Africa (SASA Community), and the Outreach Foundation NPO.

Women were educated about the kinds of abuse out there and given information on how to report it.

Station spokesperson Constable Sibongile Vuma said, “Social crime prevention members encouraged the women to break the silence of domestic violence, gender-based violence and femicide. To report any form of abuse to the police, even if it is happening next door. To take charge of their neighbourhoods and work closely with the police to eliminate GBV.

“They were also encouraged to always ensure they have proper/legal documents at all times and refrain from obtaining fake asylum,” she added.

Folang Clinic brought nurses and a doctor to provide health screening and referrals for attendees. The Outreach Foundation shared the range of services it offers, including community outreach, skills development and social services.

Community outreach includes educational support and life skills workshops. Skills development includes artisan skills and broader skills training aimed at self-sustainability and engaging with the informal economy. Social services include family preservation, substance abuse and assistance for immigrants and documentation.

Meeting with young learners from grades 4 to 7 at Elmar College, Vuma said the children were encouraged to rely on their teachers to report instances of sexual abuse or bullying should they occur. Learners were also cautioned about several ways in which their conduct toward other learners could land them in jail.

“Assaulting another learner, threatening another learner, it’s also a crime. Emotionally abusing another learner; it’s a crime. Do you know why it’s a crime? Because the person you’re harming can go home, take pills, and overdose,” Vuma said.

“Taking a video of another learner while they’re fighting at school, the person who takes that video is our first suspect who will be arrested,” she said.

She warned learners to stop sharing these videos because it is seen as cyberbullying.

“We will arrest you,” she warned.

The purpose of the day was to educate learners on the dangers of bullying and the consequences of being bullied. The SAPS social crime prevention unit also addressed sexual offences, assuring the learners’ safety against any person who poses a threat or any form of abuse against them.

“The learners were encouraged to trust their teachers. Should they experience any form of bullying from their peers or family, or be sexually assaulted, [they must] report such a person to the teachers, whereby the police must be immediately contacted to attend to the matter,” she added.

Police speaking with the ladies from the Somali community. Photo: supplied.



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