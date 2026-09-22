Pretoria man killed in truck accident in Boschkop

A man in his 30s was killed in a collision involving a truck on Boschkop Road in Pretoria East on Tuesday morning.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) said it was alerted to the serious collision by the Lakes Security Forum shortly before 06:30.

According to VEMRU, emergency personnel arrived to find that the man had sustained fatal injuries after a T-bone collision with a heavy motor vehicle.

He was assessed and declared dead at the scene by an advanced life support paramedic from a private ambulance service.

His identity had not yet been released.

ER24, Emer-G-Med, Funcure EMS and the SAPS also attended the scene.

The scene was handed over to the police, who will investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

VEMRU extended its condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

Also read: Man killed, two injured after car slams into tree in horrific Centurion crash

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