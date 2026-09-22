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Pretoria man killed in truck accident in Boschkop

A man in his 30s was killed in a T-bone collision involving a heavy motor vehicle on Boschkop Road in Pretoria East.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria man killed in truck accident in Boschkop
A man in his 30s was declared dead following a T-bone collision involving a truck on Boschkop Road. Photo: VEMRU

A man in his 30s was killed in a collision involving a truck on Boschkop Road in Pretoria East on Tuesday morning.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) said it was alerted to the serious collision by the Lakes Security Forum shortly before 06:30.

According to VEMRU, emergency personnel arrived to find that the man had sustained fatal injuries after a T-bone collision with a heavy motor vehicle.

He was assessed and declared dead at the scene by an advanced life support paramedic from a private ambulance service.

His identity had not yet been released.

ER24, Emer-G-Med, Funcure EMS and the SAPS also attended the scene.

The scene was handed over to the police, who will investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

VEMRU extended its condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

Also read: Man killed, two injured after car slams into tree in horrific Centurion crash

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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