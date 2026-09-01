High-density crime blitz leaves 358 suspects behind bars

A major weekend crime crackdown across Pretoria has resulted in the arrest of 358 suspects as police and law enforcement agencies intensified operations in crime hotspots.

Operation Shanela was conducted on August 29, in the Akasia and Soshanguve policing precincts as part of the Tshwane District’s ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal activity, apprehend wanted suspects and address lawlessness.

Acting Tshwane District Commissioner Brigadier Kushie Pietersen led the operation and involved SAPS units, the TMPD, the Department of Home Affairs, Hatfield CID and community policing forums.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the operation demonstrated law enforcement agencies’ commitment to tackling crime across the district.

“The operation focused on identified crime hotspots and targeted wanted suspects, criminal activities and other forms of lawlessness,” said Van Dyk.

District detectives began tracing wanted suspects on Friday evening, continuing into the early hours of Saturday.

A total of 248 wanted suspects were arrested, including two suspects for attempted murder, two for armed robbery, three for business robbery and five for rape.

Immigration and compliance operations also formed part of the crackdown, resulting in 74 undocumented foreign nationals being detained and handed over to immigration officials for processing.

Police also arrested suspects allegedly involved in employing and harbouring undocumented foreign nationals. An undocumented foreign national was further arrested after allegedly being found with 20 cartons of illicit cigarettes, counterfeit goods and 10 packets of fireworks.

Van Dyk said liquor outlets were targeted, with 14 establishments inspected and five closed for various contraventions. Police confiscated the liquor.

“High-visibility patrols and roadblocks saw 635 people and 335 vehicles searched, while nine vehicles underwent further checks to establish whether they had been reported stolen.

“The operation resulted in 15 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and three arrests for drinking in public,” he said.

Three suspects were arrested after allegedly being found with a signal-jamming device, vehicle computer boxes, number plates and equipment suspected to be linked to housebreaking and vehicle theft.

Police also arrested two suspects for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, while another was arrested for allegedly using a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

In a separate drug-related arrest, a suspect was found with seven small bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and CAT.

“The Tshwane District will continue with high-density operations in identified crime hotspots to prevent and detect crime and ensure that wanted suspects are brought to justice,” he said.

Police found a signal-jamming device, vehicle computer boxes, number plates and equipment suspected to be linked to housebreaking and vehicle theft. Photo: Supplied



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