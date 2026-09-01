Wanted serial rape suspect linked to 34 cases arrested in Mabopane

Gauteng police have arrested a 44-year-old wanted suspect allegedly linked to 34 serious criminal cases, including multiple rape cases committed in and around Pretoria.

The suspect was arrested by the Gauteng Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation (SECI) Unit in Mabopane on August 29.

The arrest follows an intensive investigation into several serious cases involving the suspect, including rape cases reported in the Moretele area.

Police said this individual is allegedly linked to 34 cases dating back several years, with some of the rape cases reportedly committed between 2008 and 2016 in areas including Klipgat, Ga-Rankuwa, Loate and Mabopane.

They were also allegedly wanted after escaping from lawful police custody in December 2019.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed the arrest and said the breakthrough was the result of continued investigative efforts to locate the wanted suspect.

“The arrest is being regarded as a significant development in efforts to bring suspects accused of serious and violent crimes to justice, particularly those linked to crimes against women and children.

Sibeko added that the suspect is expected to appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on August 31.

Sibeko has asked communities and victims of crime to continue working with investigators and provide information that could assist in solving outstanding cases.

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